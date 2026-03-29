Iran Warns US of Potential Ground Attack

Qalibaf, in a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA, said Washington is sending what he described as "contradictory signals,” pursuing negotiations while preparing for possible military escalation. He rejected a reported 15-point proposal delivered to Tehran through intermediaries, calling it an attempt by the United States to achieve through diplomacy what it had not secured through military pressure.





"The opposing side sends negotiation messages openly while secretly planning a ground operation,” Qalibaf said, without presenting supporting evidence. He added that Iran would not accept conditions it views as undermining its sovereignty.





A United States official, speaking on condition of attribution in remarks reported Saturday, said it remains unclear whether there are realistic prospects for productive negotiations with Iran. The official stated that President Donald Trump is willing to listen to Iranian positions but warned that failure to engage could lead to significantly stronger military action. The same official emphasized that there are currently no plans to deploy ground forces to Iran, though all options remain under consideration.





Separately, senior Iranian military official Major General Mohsen Rezaee said Iran’s response to any attack would be significantly stronger. "Our patience is limited, but our capacity to endure is high,” he said, adding that Iran’s armed forces possess capabilities that would be used if the conflict continues.





On the ground, power disruptions were reported in parts of Tehran and the neighboring Alborz province following reported strikes on energy infrastructure. Deputy Energy Minister Mustafa Rajabi Mashhadi said several transmission stations had been restored and electricity would return to affected areas within hours. "There is no need for concern,” he said, as repair teams worked to stabilize the network.





Residents in central Tehran described sudden outages affecting homes and businesses. "The electricity cut out without warning, and traffic systems were briefly disrupted,” said a local shopkeeper, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns. Emergency response teams were observed coordinating traffic and assessing damage in affected districts.





The developments come amid heightened tensions and stalled diplomatic efforts over Iran’s nuclear program and missile development. The reported United States proposal is said to include demands ranging from limiting nuclear activities to restricting missile capabilities and addressing control over key maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.





Analysts say the exchange of warnings highlights a widening gap between public diplomatic messaging and military positioning. "Both sides are signaling resolve while keeping space open for negotiations,” a regional security analyst told Diplomat News Network.





The situation continues to carry implications for regional stability, energy markets, and international diplomacy, as both Tehran and Washington maintain firm positions without confirming immediate escalation.