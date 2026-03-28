Somali President Cuts Ribbon for Mogadishu's Bakara Market Road

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, officially inaugurated on Saturday, the newly constructed paved road connecting the Dabka and Bakaraha intersections in Mogadishu, implemented by the Benadir Regional Administration (BRA).

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud described the road project as a milestone symbolizing the capital’s visible progress in security, economic infrastructure, and democratic governance, praising the Benadir administration for returning public-collected taxes to local development initiatives. "This road reflects the resilience and ambition of our citizens and government to build a safer and more prosperous Mogadishu,” he said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.





The President also emphasized Somalia’s ongoing commitment to establishing a fully democratic electoral process based on the principle of one person, one vote. Addressing political leaders and stakeholders, he urged collaboration to ensure the realization of national democratic goals. "Our objective is to organize politics and return decision-making to the people; it is impossible for a few individuals to determine the fate of millions of Somalis. Elections must be based on one person, one vote, and we must prepare for that reality,” President Hassan Sheikh stated.





Eyewitnesses at the inauguration noted increased local activity, with a steady flow of vehicles and pedestrians along the new route. Kasim Abduljalil, a nearby shop owner, told Diplomat News Network, "The new road has made transporting goods from Bakara market much faster. We hope this encourages more business and development.” Similarly, Saida Dirshe, a commuter, said, "It used to take a long time to move between these intersections. Now, travel is smoother and safer, especially during busy hours.”





The road, spanning approximately three kilometers, was funded through municipal resources and reflects a broader push by the Benadir administration to rehabilitate infrastructure damaged during previous conflicts. Officials reported that the project included drainage systems, pedestrian walkways, and street lighting to improve safety and accessibility.





Analysts note that improved urban connectivity could have significant economic and social impacts, facilitating trade, easing traffic congestion, and supporting Mogadishu’s post-conflict reconstruction. Security analysts highlighted that well-maintained roads enhance both law enforcement mobility and community engagement, contributing to broader stability.





In his closing remarks, President Hassan Sheikh encouraged Somali entrepreneurs to prioritize agricultural production and domestic industry over imports, linking infrastructure development to broader economic self-reliance goals. "Investing in local agriculture and industries ensures we reduce dependency on imported goods and strengthen national economic resilience,” he said, signaling continued government support for integrated development initiatives.



