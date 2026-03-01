U.S. Embassy in Djibouti Halts Services

Djibouti city (Diplomat.so) - The United States Embassy in Djibouti on Sunday suspended routine consular services and restricted staff movement after issuing a security alert citing heightened regional tensions and public threats against U.S. interests.

In the notice, the embassy advised personnel to avoid areas surrounding the diplomatic compound and Camp Lemonnier, the primary hub for U.S. military operations in Africa. American citizens in Djibouti were urged to review personal security plans, avoid large gatherings, and monitor local media. The embassy did not identify a specific threat but said the security environment remains fluid.





The precautionary measures come amid a dramatic escalation in the Middle East following the reported killing of Ali Khamenei early Saturday in coordinated U.S.–Israeli airstrikes on leadership targets in Tehran. Iranian state media confirmed Khamenei’s death, while U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly acknowledged the operation.





Tehran declared 40 days of national mourning and vowed retaliation. Iranian officials described the strikes as an act of aggression. International leaders, including the United Nations Secretary-General, called for immediate de-escalation to prevent a wider regional conflict.





Djibouti occupies a strategic position along the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a key maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. The country hosts several foreign military bases, including those of the United States, France, and China, making it particularly sensitive during periods of regional instability.





The U.S. Embassy said normal consular operations will resume "when conditions permit,” adding that further updates will be provided as the situation develops.