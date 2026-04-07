U.S. Signals More Strikes on Iran

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – The U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, April 7, that "an entire civilization will die tonight," warning of imminent consequences as the United States and Israel intensified coordinated strikes on Iran's petrochemical infrastructure.

Trump’s statement, published on his Truth Social platform, described the moment as a potential turning point following decades of strained relations with Tehran. He suggested that recent developments could lead to a "complete and comprehensive change of system,” adding that different leadership in Iran might create the conditions for a "revolutionary” outcome. "We will know tonight,” he wrote, calling it "one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the world.”





Escalation of Military Operations





The warning coincided with remarks from United States Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, who stated that Monday would see the "largest number of strikes” against Iranian targets since the launch of what U.S. officials have referred to as "Operation Wrath Saga.” He indicated that additional military action was expected to continue into Tuesday, signaling a sustained operational tempo.





On the ground, residents in southern Iran reported a series of explosions near industrial zones. "The blasts were continuous for several minutes, and emergency units moved quickly toward the facilities,” said a worker in the Asaluyeh region, speaking to Diplomat News Network. Fires and smoke were observed rising above key energy installations, with access roads partially sealed by security forces.





Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israeli forces had conducted what he described as a "powerful strike” targeting major petrochemical infrastructure. He stated that facilities in Asaluyeh and near Shiraz were hit, following earlier strikes on another major installation last week.





Economic Impact





Katz said the targeted facilities account for a substantial share of Iran’s petrochemical production, estimating that the combined impact of recent strikes has rendered key export hubs inoperative. "This represents a severe economic blow measured in tens of billions of dollars,” he said, noting that the sector plays a central role in financing Iran’s state activities.





The petrochemical industry is widely regarded as a major revenue stream for Iran, particularly under sanctions limiting crude oil exports. Analysts say disruptions to this sector could constrain funding channels linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and broader state operations.





Sabirin Farzan, a regional security analyst, told Diplomat News Network that the strikes indicate "a deliberate focus on economic infrastructure as a means of strategic pressure.” She added that targeting high-value industrial assets may signal an effort to weaken Iran’s long-term operational capacity rather than trigger immediate large-scale confrontation.





The escalation has raised concerns among regional observers, with neighboring countries monitoring potential spillover effects. The scale and coordination of the strikes suggest a critical phase in the conflict, with uncertainty surrounding the next steps and the possibility of further intensification in the coming days.