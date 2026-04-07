Iran Halts Mashhad Rail Services Over Israeli Alert

Tehran (Diplomat.so) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways canceled all train departures from Mashhad Railway Station on Tuesday, April 7, after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a public alert urging Iranian citizens to avoid train travel and stay clear of rail infrastructure until at least 21:00 local time, citing safety concerns amid rising Israel–Iran tensions.

Local authorities in Mashhad, a key northeastern transport hub, confirmed the suspension as a precautionary measure. Hassan Hosseini, governor of Razavi Khorasan province, told state media the halt was implemented "to ensure passenger safety” following the advisory, emphasizing that the situation in the city remained calm. "This decision is taken out of caution,” Hosseini said, without specifying any immediate threats to the railway network.





By early afternoon, platforms at Mashhad Railway Station were largely empty. Passengers described confusion and concern over the sudden suspension. Ali Reza , a commuter waiting near the station, told Diplomat News Network, "We were told to stay away for safety, but there has been little explanation about what might happen or when trains will resume.” Rail staff assisted travelers in arranging alternative transport, noting that information on service resumption remained unclear.





The IDF advisory, released in Farsi on social media, warned that "your presence on trains or near railway lines endangers your life,” without specifying the nature of the potential threat. The statement indicated that the warning applied nationwide and would remain in effect until later in the evening.





The train suspension coincides with reports of attacks on Iranian infrastructure in cities including Kashan, where a railway bridge was targeted earlier in the day, resulting in two fatalities. Iranian authorities have linked such incidents to ongoing hostilities involving Israel and the United States, warning that civilian infrastructure may be at risk amid escalating regional conflict.





Railway networks in Iran are critical for both civilian and economic activity, connecting cities, facilitating travel to Mashhad’s religious sites, and supporting freight transport. Noura Mahdavi, a transportation analyst based in Tehran, explained, "Interruptions on key rail routes affect not only travelers but also disrupt supply chains and economic activity, amplifying the impact of regional conflict.”





Authorities emphasized that the suspension is temporary and precautionary. Officials continue to monitor security conditions, coordinating with national agencies to determine when services can safely resume. Residents are advised to remain alert and follow updates from local authorities as the situation develops.