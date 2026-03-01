UAE Closes Tehran Embassy After Missile Strikes

Abu Dhabi (Diplomat.so) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its ambassador and all diplomatic staff from the Iran, citing what it described as Iranian missile attacks targeting UAE territory.

In a formal statement issued Sunday, the ministry said the decision follows "blatant missile assaults” that struck civilian areas, including residential neighborhoods, airports, ports, and public service facilities. The statement characterized the incidents as "aggressive attacks” that endangered civilians and constituted a "flagrant violation of national sovereignty,” as well as a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.





The UAE government said the diplomatic withdrawal reflects its "firm and principled position” against any action that threatens its security and sovereignty. Officials warned that continued escalation could undermine regional stability, disrupt global energy markets, and negatively affect the international economy.





Diplomat News Network’s review of the official statement indicates that the embassy closure represents one of the most serious diplomatic escalations between Abu Dhabi and Tehran in recent years. Although bilateral relations have fluctuated amid tensions over maritime security, regional proxy conflicts, and sanctions enforcement, both countries had maintained diplomatic representation even during previous periods of strain.





Regional analysts say the move signals a significant deterioration in ties and may prompt urgent consultations among Gulf Cooperation Council members and key international stakeholders. The Gulf region remains central to global oil exports and international shipping routes, heightening concerns that further escalation could carry economic consequences beyond the immediate dispute.





The announcement did not outline additional retaliatory measures, but officials stressed that the UAE reserves the right to take all necessary steps to safeguard its national security in accordance with international law.