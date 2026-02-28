Indonesia Offers to Mediate US–Iran Tensions

Indonesia deeply regrets the failure of negotiations between the US and Iran, which has resulted in military escalation in the Middle East. Indonesia calls on all parties to exercise restraint and to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy. Indonesia re-emphasizes the importance of…

The ministry said Indonesia "deeply regrets the failure of negotiations between the US and Iran,” warning that rising tensions could threaten regional stability and broader international security. The ministry urged "all parties to exercise restraint and to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy,” reaffirming Jakarta’s longstanding diplomatic posture.





According to the post, President Prabowo has expressed readiness to facilitate dialogue aimed at restoring a conducive security environment. If agreed by both Washington and Tehran, he is willing to travel to the Iranian capital to conduct mediation efforts directly.





Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country and a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement, has historically promoted peaceful conflict resolution and adherence to international law. The ministry reiterated in its post the importance of respecting "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country” and resolving disputes through peaceful means — principles embedded in Indonesia’s constitutional foreign policy doctrine.





The government also issued guidance to Indonesian citizens in affected areas, advising them to remain calm, stay alert, follow local authorities’ instructions, and maintain communication with the nearest Indonesian embassy.





Regional security analysts note that Indonesia’s initiative reflects growing concern among non-aligned and middle-power states about the broader economic and security implications of sustained confrontation, particularly disruptions to energy markets and key maritime trade routes that are vital to Asian economies.