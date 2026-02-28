Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Indonesia Offers to Mediate US–Iran Tensions

by: Jalajed Aden | Saturday, 28 February 2026 19:30 EAT
President Prabowo Subianto
Jakarta (Diplomat.so) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia said President Prabowo Subianto is prepared to travel to Tehran to mediate between the United States and Iran following the collapse of negotiations that have led to renewed military escalation in the Middle East.

The ministry said Indonesia "deeply regrets the failure of negotiations between the US and Iran,” warning that rising tensions could threaten regional stability and broader international security. The ministry urged "all parties to exercise restraint and to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy,” reaffirming Jakarta’s longstanding diplomatic posture.

According to the post, President Prabowo has expressed readiness to facilitate dialogue aimed at restoring a conducive security environment. If agreed by both Washington and Tehran, he is willing to travel to the Iranian capital to conduct mediation efforts directly.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country and a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement, has historically promoted peaceful conflict resolution and adherence to international law. The ministry reiterated in its post the importance of respecting "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country” and resolving disputes through peaceful means — principles embedded in Indonesia’s constitutional foreign policy doctrine.

The government also issued guidance to Indonesian citizens in affected areas, advising them to remain calm, stay alert, follow local authorities’ instructions, and maintain communication with the nearest Indonesian embassy.

Regional security analysts note that Indonesia’s initiative reflects growing concern among non-aligned and middle-power states about the broader economic and security implications of sustained confrontation, particularly disruptions to energy markets and key maritime trade routes that are vital to Asian economies.

