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US Army Offers $5K Reward After Fort Campbell Drone Theft

by: Amin Guled | Friday, 13 March 2026 13:24 EAT
World News
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Investigators shared two photos of these individuals who may be involved in theft where four drones were stolen from Fort Campbell in November 2025.
Investigators shared two photos of these individuals who may be involved in theft where four drones were stolen from Fort Campbell in November 2025.
Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command announced a $5,000 reward on Thursday for information leading to the arrest of two suspects who stole drones from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, in November, raising concerns over potential Iranian-linked threats on American soil.
According to Army investigators, the drones were taken between November 21 and 24, though officials have not disclosed when the theft was discovered. The missing drones, Skydio X10D models, are long-range quadcopters equipped with artificial intelligence for obstacle avoidance and 5G connectivity, allowing extensive operational reach. Each drone is valued at approximately $30,000, according to the ABJ Drone Academy.

Investigators released images showing two individuals wearing gloves, light-colored jackets, and winter hats; one was pictured with a mask. The Army said the suspects’ identities remain unknown. "We are urging anyone with information to come forward to help recover these specialized assets,” said an Army Criminal Investigation Command spokesperson.

The theft comes amid heightened tensions with Iran. Last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a nationwide alert to local law enforcement agencies about potential retaliatory attacks by Iranian forces using drones along the California coast. Intelligence suggested the threat could involve launching drones from offshore vessels targeting unspecified locations if the U.S. conducted strikes in Iran.

Analysts note that while the Fort Campbell theft may be opportunistic, the advanced capabilities of the stolen drones amplify national security concerns. 

The Army continues to pursue the suspects and has intensified monitoring of military installations. The case underscores ongoing challenges in securing advanced unmanned aerial systems against theft and foreign exploitation, highlighting broader implications for U.S. domestic security.

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