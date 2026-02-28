China Calls for Immediate Halt in Iran Strikes

Beijing (Diplomat.so) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China on Saturday posted on X that China is "highly concerned" over military strikes against Iran launched by the United States of America and Israel, urging an immediate halt to military operations and renewed diplomatic engagement.
China is highly concerned over the military strikes against Iran launched by the U.S. and Israel. Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected.— CHINA MFA Spokesperson 中国外交部发言人 (@MFA_China) February 28, 2026
China calls for an immediate stop of the military actions, no further escalation of the tense situation,… pic.twitter.com/JzpKQgEpGy
The Foreign Ministry stated that Iran’s "sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected.” Called for "an immediate stop of the military actions, no further escalation of the tense situation, resumption of dialogue and negotiation, and efforts to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East.”
Separately, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a post on its official X account that it is "closely monitoring developments in the Middle East” and urged restraint to prevent potential nuclear safety risks. The agency confirmed it remains in permanent contact with regional authorities and reported "no evidence of any radiological impact” so far.
