China Calls for Immediate Halt in Iran Strikes

China is highly concerned over the military strikes against Iran launched by the U.S. and Israel. Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected. China calls for an immediate stop of the military actions, no further escalation of the tense situation,… pic.twitter.com/JzpKQgEpGy

The Foreign Ministry stated that Iran’s "sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected.” Called for "an immediate stop of the military actions, no further escalation of the tense situation, resumption of dialogue and negotiation, and efforts to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East.”





Separately, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a post on its official X account that it is "closely monitoring developments in the Middle East” and urged restraint to prevent potential nuclear safety risks. The agency confirmed it remains in permanent contact with regional authorities and reported "no evidence of any radiological impact” so far.