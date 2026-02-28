Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran Houthi Leader Backs Iran's Right to Strike US Bases Israel Conducts Largest-Ever Air Assault on Iran US Strikes Iranian Military Targets Iran Strikes US Naval Vessel in Gulf Vessels Report Messages Claiming Hormuz Closure 85 Killed in Strike on Iran Girls' School Iran Closes Airspace After US-Israel Strikes Europe Calls for Iran De-escalation China Calls for Immediate Halt in Iran Strikes Japan Urges Calm After U.S.-Israel Strike Iran

China Calls for Immediate Halt in Iran Strikes

by: Jalajed Aden | Saturday, 28 February 2026 20:57 EAT
World News
0 Comments
147
Beijing (Diplomat.so) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China on Saturday posted on X that China is "highly concerned" over military strikes against Iran launched by the United States of America and Israel, urging an immediate halt to military operations and renewed diplomatic engagement.

The Foreign Ministry stated that Iran’s "sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected.” Called for "an immediate stop of the military actions, no further escalation of the tense situation, resumption of dialogue and negotiation, and efforts to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East.”

Separately, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a post on its official X account that it is "closely monitoring developments in the Middle East” and urged restraint to prevent potential nuclear safety risks. The agency confirmed it remains in permanent contact with regional authorities and reported "no evidence of any radiological impact” so far.

Related Items

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks speaks in Tehran, Iran on January 03, 2026. [IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE – Anadolu Agency]
Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes
Brig Gen. Effie Defrin, Spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces.
IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran
Abdulmalik Badruddin Al-Houthi
Houthi Leader Backs Iran's Right to Strike US Bases
The image is an IDF illustration of concentric distance rings from central Iran (300km, 1,000km, 2,000km, 3,000km), highlighting the potential geographic reach of Iranian ballistic missiles and regional influence. Israel falls within the ~1,600km range (covered by the 2,000km ring).
Israel Conducts Largest-Ever Air Assault on Iran
U.S. forces launch Operation Epic Fury in coordinated overnight strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure.
US Strikes Iranian Military Targets

Leave a comment