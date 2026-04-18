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Somalia and Serbia Discuss Bilateral Cooperation in Antalya

by: Waeis Amin | Saturday, 18 April 2026 21:10 EAT
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Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Serbian Prime Minister Đuro Macut hold a sideline meeting at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Serbian Prime Minister Đuro Macut hold a sideline meeting at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation.
Antalya (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, held a sideline meeting on Saturday with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, Đuro Macut, during the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation.
The talks, held amid a series of high-level engagements at the forum in Türkiye, focused on revitalizing historical ties between the two countries, which date back to the establishment of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1960. Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining diplomatic continuity while exploring new areas of collaboration.

A Somali government official present at the meeting told Diplomat News Network that the discussions were "forward-looking and grounded in mutual respect,” noting that both delegations expressed interest in translating long-standing relations into tangible partnerships. The official added that Somalia is seeking to broaden its international engagement as part of its economic recovery strategy.

Prime Minister Đuro Macut reaffirmed Serbia’s support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to statements shared during the meeting. "Serbia remains committed to the principles of non-interference and respects the unity of Somalia,” he said, underscoring Belgrade’s diplomatic position.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum venue remained active throughout the day, with delegations moving between bilateral sessions and plenary discussions under tight security arrangements. Observers noted a steady flow of officials and media personnel across conference halls, reflecting the scale and intensity of the gathering.

During the meeting, both leaders identified priority sectors for cooperation, including security, economic development, and natural resource management. Somali officials highlighted opportunities in oil and gas exploration, pointing to ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment into the country’s energy sector.

Wehlie Hersi, a regional political analyst, told Diplomat News Network that the engagement reflects Somalia’s broader strategy to diversify its international partnerships. "Re-engaging with countries like Serbia can open technical and investment channels, particularly in infrastructure and energy,” he said.

The discussions come as Somalia continues to strengthen its diplomatic outreach while addressing internal security and development challenges. Serbia has also been expanding its engagement with African nations, seeking to build partnerships based on historical ties and technical cooperation.

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