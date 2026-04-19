Antalya (Diplomat.so) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said NATO is "not in its best form" during remarks delivered at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday, as he addressed questions on the alliance's global posture and relations with Moscow.

Lavrov, speaking at a high-level diplomatic session attended by regional and international delegates, stated that Russia was not seeking to imitate NATO’s diplomatic practices, particularly its outreach to third countries. He said Moscow would continue its existing partnerships without mirroring what he described as Western pressure campaigns. "NATO is not in its best form, and perhaps all of us can acknowledge that. We are not interfering into NATO’s internal affairs,” Lavrov said.





He further argued that Western states had been encouraging countries in Russia’s neighboring regions to distance themselves from Moscow. According to Lavrov, Western officials have engaged in outreach in Central Asia and other post-Soviet regions promoting alternative political and economic alignments. "We are not doing what the West and the Americans have been doing since long… when they travel to our neighboring countries,” he said, adding that such visits often present frameworks that diverge from Eurasian integration structures.





Delegates attending the forum described the session as tense but orderly, with security personnel and diplomatic staff maintaining a controlled environment in the main conference hall. Conversations among attendees reflected differing interpretations of NATO’s current cohesion and its strategic direction amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.





A Turkish foreign policy analyst attending the forum, Deniz Alper, told Diplomat News Network that Lavrov’s remarks reflect "a long-standing Russian narrative about Western influence in post-Soviet regions,” adding that "NATO’s internal coordination challenges are increasingly visible, but the alliance remains structurally intact despite political differences among members.”





A Central Asian diplomatic observer present at the sidelines of the forum noted that regional states continue to balance relations with both Russia and Western partners. "Most governments here are trying to avoid choosing sides. Economic security matters more than rhetoric,” the official said.





The Antalya Diplomacy Forum has become a recurring platform for dialogue between global and regional actors, often hosting discussions on conflict management, energy security, and shifting alliances. Analysts say Lavrov’s remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of NATO unity following policy disagreements among member states over defense spending and regional strategy.





Diplomatic observers suggest the comments underscore broader competition between Western institutions and Russian-led or Eurasian frameworks in shaping influence across neighboring regions. The developments highlight ongoing geopolitical friction that continues to define interactions between Moscow, NATO capitals, and intermediary states seeking strategic autonomy.