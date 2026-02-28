Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran Houthi Leader Backs Iran's Right to Strike US Bases Israel Conducts Largest-Ever Air Assault on Iran US Strikes Iranian Military Targets Iran Strikes US Naval Vessel in Gulf Vessels Report Messages Claiming Hormuz Closure 85 Killed in Strike on Iran Girls' School Iran Closes Airspace After US-Israel Strikes Europe Calls for Iran De-escalation China Calls for Immediate Halt in Iran Strikes Japan Urges Calm After U.S.-Israel Strike Iran

Iran Strike Raises Tensions in Kuwait

by: Aden Abdi | Saturday, 28 February 2026 16:22 EAT
World News
0 Comments
260
Col. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan
Col. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan
Kuwait city (Diplomat.so) - The Kuwait Ministry of Defense confirmed that multiple ballistic missiles targeted Ali Al Salem Air Base at dawn, as Iran launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. military facilities across the Gulf following coordinated U.S.–Israeli attacks on Iranian territory.
In a statement issued by the Kuwait Armed Forces, official spokesperson Col. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said Kuwait’s air defense units detected and intercepted the incoming missiles under approved operational procedures and rules of engagement. 

"The Air Defense Force successfully intercepted the missiles this morning, resulting in debris falling in the vicinity of the base due to the interception process,” he said. Authorities urged citizens and residents to avoid approaching any debris and to report suspicious objects immediately.

The attempted strike came hours after U.S. and Israeli forces conducted air and missile strikes inside Iran, targeting facilities Washington described as linked to military infrastructure and regional operations. Iranian state media said Tehran responded by targeting U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, calling the action "a proportional response.” U.S. defense officials acknowledged missile launches in the region and confirmed that early-warning systems and Patriot air defense batteries were activated across multiple installations.

Ali Al Salem Air Base is a key logistical and operational hub supporting U.S.-led coalition missions in the Middle East. Military analysts say its targeting signals a widening confrontation that now directly involves Gulf-based assets. 

Lina Hussein, a Kuwait-based security researcher, told Diplomat News Network that the interception "demonstrates the readiness of Kuwait’s layered air defense network, but it also reflects a shift toward broader regional engagement beyond traditional flashpoints.”

In a new development Saturday afternoon, Kuwait’s civil aviation authorities temporarily adjusted flight paths as a precaution, while regional governments heightened alert levels around strategic infrastructure. No casualties or confirmed structural damage were reported in Kuwait. Officials reiterated calls for restraint and urged the public to rely solely on verified government statements.

The escalation marks one of the most serious security challenges to Gulf-based U.S. military infrastructure in recent years, raising concerns over the potential for further retaliation and expanded regional instability.

Related Items

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks speaks in Tehran, Iran on January 03, 2026. [IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE – Anadolu Agency]
Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes
Brig Gen. Effie Defrin, Spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces.
IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran
Abdulmalik Badruddin Al-Houthi
Houthi Leader Backs Iran's Right to Strike US Bases
The image is an IDF illustration of concentric distance rings from central Iran (300km, 1,000km, 2,000km, 3,000km), highlighting the potential geographic reach of Iranian ballistic missiles and regional influence. Israel falls within the ~1,600km range (covered by the 2,000km ring).
Israel Conducts Largest-Ever Air Assault on Iran
U.S. forces launch Operation Epic Fury in coordinated overnight strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure.
US Strikes Iranian Military Targets

Leave a comment