Iran Strike Raises Tensions in Kuwait

Kuwait city (Diplomat.so) - The Kuwait Ministry of Defense confirmed that multiple ballistic missiles targeted Ali Al Salem Air Base at dawn, as Iran launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. military facilities across the Gulf following coordinated U.S.–Israeli attacks on Iranian territory.

In a statement issued by the Kuwait Armed Forces, official spokesperson Col. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said Kuwait’s air defense units detected and intercepted the incoming missiles under approved operational procedures and rules of engagement.





"The Air Defense Force successfully intercepted the missiles this morning, resulting in debris falling in the vicinity of the base due to the interception process,” he said. Authorities urged citizens and residents to avoid approaching any debris and to report suspicious objects immediately.





The attempted strike came hours after U.S. and Israeli forces conducted air and missile strikes inside Iran, targeting facilities Washington described as linked to military infrastructure and regional operations. Iranian state media said Tehran responded by targeting U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, calling the action "a proportional response.” U.S. defense officials acknowledged missile launches in the region and confirmed that early-warning systems and Patriot air defense batteries were activated across multiple installations.





Ali Al Salem Air Base is a key logistical and operational hub supporting U.S.-led coalition missions in the Middle East. Military analysts say its targeting signals a widening confrontation that now directly involves Gulf-based assets.





Lina Hussein, a Kuwait-based security researcher, told Diplomat News Network that the interception "demonstrates the readiness of Kuwait’s layered air defense network, but it also reflects a shift toward broader regional engagement beyond traditional flashpoints.”





In a new development Saturday afternoon, Kuwait’s civil aviation authorities temporarily adjusted flight paths as a precaution, while regional governments heightened alert levels around strategic infrastructure. No casualties or confirmed structural damage were reported in Kuwait. Officials reiterated calls for restraint and urged the public to rely solely on verified government statements.





The escalation marks one of the most serious security challenges to Gulf-based U.S. military infrastructure in recent years, raising concerns over the potential for further retaliation and expanded regional instability.