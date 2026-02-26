US Accuses SAF, RSF of Targeting Civilians

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - The US Department of State on Thursday sharply condemned what it described as "grotesque" atrocities committed by Sudan's rival armed factions, citing deadly drone strikes, attacks on hospitals, and assaults on humanitarian facilities amid the country's deepening conflict.

In a post published on X by the Bureau of African Affairs, Washington accused both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of targeting civilians and aid workers. The bureau referenced a reported SAF drone strike on El Naam’s ostrich market that allegedly killed civilians, as well as a reported RSF strike on Kweik hospital that killed health workers. It further stated that both sides had attacked facilities belonging to the World Food Programme (WFP), resulting in the deaths of staff and destruction of food supplies.





"These barbaric attacks must stop,” the bureau said, calling for an immediate humanitarian truce and warning against the use of starvation as a weapon of war.





The U.S. statement followed a 24 February press declaration by the UN Security Council, which expressed deep concern over escalating violence across Sudan, including in Darfur and Kordofan. Council members condemned attacks on civilians and humanitarian infrastructure, warning that deliberate assaults on aid personnel may constitute war crimes under international law. The Council also demanded unhindered humanitarian access as famine conditions spread in conflict-affected regions.





Sudan’s conflict, which began in April 2023 as a power struggle between SAF and RSF leaders in Khartoum, has displaced millions and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Diplomatic efforts led by regional and international actors continue, but ceasefire attempts have repeatedly collapsed amid ongoing hostilities.