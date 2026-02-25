Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Sierra Leone Accuses Guinea of Border Seizure

by: Guled Abdi | Wednesday, 25 February 2026 16:45 EAT
Freetown (Diplomat.so) - Government of Sierra Leone said several members of its security forces, including an officer, were apprehended and taken across the border by troops from Guinean Armed Forces in a disputed frontier area, escalating long-running tensions between the two West African neighbors.
In a statement issued late Tuesday, Sierra Leone’s government said the incident occurred Monday in Kalieyereh, a border town in Falaba district. It said armed forces personnel and police officers were working on "making bricks for the construction of a border post and accommodation facility” when Guinean troops crossed into the area, detained the team, and seized their weapons and ammunition.

The statement did not specify how many officers were taken but said the national flag had been hoisted in the town earlier that day, asserting the territory is internationally recognized as Sierra Leonean. "The government is actively engaging through established diplomatic and security channels to confirm their location and secure their safe and unconditional release,” the statement added.

Guinean authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The border between Sierra Leone and Guinea has been a source of friction since the 1991–2002 Sierra Leone civil war. During the conflict, Sierra Leone invited Guinean troops to help secure its eastern frontier against rebel incursions. While the war ended in 2002, disputes over demarcation and troop presence have persisted.

Regional analysts say the frontier’s mineral deposits and weak boundary markers have complicated efforts to finalize demarcation. In 2025, Guinean forces entered a mineral-rich border town in Sierra Leone, prompting diplomatic engagement to prevent escalation.

Tuesday’s development is likely to test bilateral mechanisms aimed at de-escalation, as both governments face pressure to prevent the dispute from undermining regional stability in the Mano River basin.

