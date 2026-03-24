Colombian Military Plane Crashes Near Ecuador Border

Bogotá (Diplomat.so) – Colombia's Armed Forces reported that a military transport aircraft carrying approximately 80 personnel crashed during takeoff on Monday, near Puerto Leguízamo along the southern border with Ecuador.

A military source told Agence France-Presse that around 50 individuals may have survived after the Hercules aircraft went down shortly after departure, while earlier army assessments indicated that up to 80 soldiers from two battalions were believed to be on board. The exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed as search-and-rescue operations continue.





Colombia’s Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez said emergency military units were deployed to the crash site, describing the incident as "deeply painful for the nation.” In a public statement, Sánchez added that authorities are still working to determine both the number of victims and the cause of the crash, noting that official confirmation would follow once verification procedures are completed.





Images broadcast by the state-run radio and television network showed heavily damaged wreckage engulfed in flames in a remote, forested area. Local residents reported hearing a loud explosion moments after the aircraft attempted to gain altitude. "We saw smoke rising very quickly, and then flames spreading across the area,” said a resident who spoke to Diplomat News Network on condition of attribution due to safety concerns.





Emergency responders, including army units and local disaster teams, were seen navigating difficult terrain and low-visibility conditions to reach the crash site. Witnesses described a heavy security presence, with restricted access as officials secured the perimeter and initiated recovery efforts.





The aircraft involved is believed to be a C-130 Hercules, a model widely used for military transport operations due to its durability and capacity to operate in challenging environments. Aviation experts note that accidents during the takeoff phase can be particularly severe due to limited maneuverability and full fuel loads.





This marks the second reported incident involving a Hercules aircraft in South America within a month. On February 27, a Bolivian military cargo plane carrying banknotes crashed near La Paz during landing, killing at least 24 people.





The latest incident highlights ongoing concerns about operational safety and maintenance standards in military aviation across the region. Analysts say the outcome of the investigation could have broader implications for fleet inspections and flight protocols within Colombia’s armed forces.





Authorities have pledged a full inquiry, while families of those on board await confirmation amid uncertainty over the scale of casualties.



