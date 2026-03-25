Cross-Border Attacks Escalate Israel-Hezbollah Tensions

Beirut (Diplomat.so) – Hezbollah said Wednesday, it launched coordinated drone and rocket attacks targeting Israeli military positions and settlements across northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.

In a series of statements, the Iran-aligned group described multiple operations carried out by its "Islamic Resistance,” including a drone strike on Israeli soldiers gathered in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona and rocket fire directed at a military barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan. Hezbollah also reported targeting two Merkava tanks near the Lebanese border village of Debel using guided missiles, claiming direct hits.





Additional salvos were launched toward the settlements of Misgav Am, Metula, Kiryat Shmona, and Dafna, as well as a logistical base in Karm Ben Zimra in the Upper Galilee, according to the group’s statements.





The Israeli military confirmed that rockets had been fired from southern Lebanon but said it had "quickly neutralized” a Hezbollah cell responsible for one of the attacks. In a statement released Wednesday, the military said its air force tracked the group overnight and conducted a targeted strike shortly after the launch. It added that no Israeli casualties were reported.





Military spokesperson Effie Defrin told reporters during a press briefing that Israeli forces are continuing operations in both Lebanon and Iran "according to a structured plan,” emphasizing that the campaign would not be affected by ongoing diplomatic efforts. "We are acting, and will continue to act, to deepen the damage and remove existential threats,” he said.





Residents in northern Israeli communities described hearing repeated sirens and explosions throughout the morning. "We saw smoke rising beyond the hills after the interceptions,” said a local resident in Kiryat Shmona, speaking to Diplomat News Network. "People stayed close to shelters, and movement was minimal.”





In southern Lebanon, witnesses reported intensified aerial activity overnight. A shop owner in the border town of Bint Jbeil said jets were "constantly overhead,” adding that residents remained cautious amid fears of further escalation.





The exchange comes amid sustained cross-border hostilities since the start of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, with Hezbollah and Israeli forces engaging in near-daily fire along the frontier. The Israeli military has framed its operations as a response to what it describes as Iranian-backed aggression, while Hezbollah maintains its actions are in support of allied groups in the region.





The intensifying strikes underscore the risk of a broader regional confrontation, particularly as Israeli officials signal an expanded operational scope beyond Lebanon. Analysts say the continued exchange of fire raises concerns over civilian safety on both sides of the border and complicates diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.



