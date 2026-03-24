Smotrich Calls for Israel Border to Reach Lebanon's Litani

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday said in a radio interview that Israel should extend its northern border to Lebanon's Litani River on Monday, March 24, framing the proposal as part of a broader shift in regional security posture amid ongoing hostilities.

Smotrich stated that any military campaign in Lebanon must conclude with "a completely different reality,” adding that the outcome should not be limited to weakening Hezbollah but also include a redrawing of borders. "I say here clearly… in every place and in every discussion… the new Israeli border must be at the Litani,” he said, according to remarks broadcast on Israeli radio.





The comments come as Israeli forces continue operations in southern Lebanon, which the military says are aimed at dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure and protecting northern communities.





Separately, Yoav Gallant, former Minister of Defense of Israel, has previously suggested Lebanon could face territorial losses if Hezbollah is not disarmed, signaling alignment among some officials on more assertive objectives.





Cross-border exchanges have intensified in recent days. Israeli airstrikes reportedly hit multiple locations across southern Lebanon, including the town of Khiam and areas near Blida and Naqoura, alongside reported strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Israeli forces have also targeted infrastructure spanning the Litani River, including bridges, in what military officials describe as efforts to restrict movement and supply routes.





Eyewitnesses in southern Lebanon described persistent aerial activity and intermittent explosions. "The movement is becoming increasingly difficult,” said Hanaa Al-Aamil, mayor of the border town of Rmeish, in remarks to Reuters. "We are escorted by the Lebanese army once or twice a week when we try to obtain basic supplies from nearby areas.”





Residents in border communities reported shortages of electricity, fuel, and water, with some relying on limited deliveries coordinated through local authorities and the Lebanese army.





In Beirut, a Lebanese official speaking on condition of attribution said the government continues to seek international pressure on Israel to halt the escalation, noting that diplomatic efforts remain focused on proposals associated with President Joseph Aoun for direct engagement.





The developments unfold against a backdrop of long-standing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, rooted in decades of conflict and periodic confrontations along the border. The Litani River, located roughly 30 kilometers north of the Israeli-Lebanese frontier, has often been referenced in past security discussions as a strategic geographic marker.





The escalation carries implications for regional stability, with continued strikes risking broader spillover. Analysts monitoring the situation note that infrastructure targeting, combined with political statements about territorial changes, reflects a convergence of military activity and strategic signaling that could complicate ceasefire efforts and diplomatic mediation channels.



