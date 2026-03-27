Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – The Pentagon is developing military options to deliver a potential "final strike" against Iran, including large-scale air campaigns and ground operations, according to two U.S. officials and sources familiar with planning, as of Thursday.

U.S. officials told that these measures are being considered due to stalled diplomatic efforts, with growing concerns over the strategic Strait of Hormuz remaining blocked. One senior Pentagon planner, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "If diplomacy fails, demonstrating overwhelming force is being viewed as a method to regain leverage and potentially compel Iran to the negotiating table.”





The planning encompasses several scenarios, ranging from targeted air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities to complex ground operations aimed at securing highly enriched uranium stored in deep underground installations. Officials cautioned that these plans remain conceptual, with no final decisions yet made by President Donald Trump. A White House spokesperson emphasized that potential ground operations are "hypothetical,” though the administration is reportedly prepared to escalate if negotiations produce no substantive results.





Speaking Wednesday, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt warned Tehran, stating, "The President does not issue empty threats. He is prepared to unleash unprecedented strikes. Any violence beyond this point will result from the Iranian regime’s refusal to reach an agreement.”





On the ground, the U.S. military is reinforcing its regional posture. Diplomat News Network observed that additional fighter squadrons and thousands of troops are being deployed to the Middle East over the coming weeks. A Marine reconnaissance unit is expected to arrive this week, while a separate airborne contingent from the 82nd Airborne Division, accompanied by a multi-thousand-strong infantry brigade, is being prepared for deployment. Local military officials confirmed these movements, highlighting the scale of operational readiness without specifying exact locations for security reasons.





Iranian authorities have publicly expressed skepticism regarding U.S. intentions, describing the administration’s negotiation efforts as a prelude to potential surprise attacks. An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, "We do not trust the rhetoric; it appears designed to justify future military action.”





Analysts note that while a decisive military strike could theoretically pressure Tehran, it carries significant risks of protracted conflict and regional instability. Historical patterns indicate that prior engagements in the Gulf have produced extended campaigns rather than rapid conclusions. Experts also warn that escalation could disrupt global oil markets and exacerbate geopolitical tensions across the Middle East.





The unfolding developments underscore the delicate balance between diplomacy and force. While Washington aims to maximize strategic leverage, Iran retains agency over how tensions evolve, making any potential military action a high-stakes scenario with far-reaching implications for both regional security and international energy supply.



