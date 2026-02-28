Iran Accuses US, Israel of School Strike in Minab

Tehran (Diplomat.so) -Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday accused the United States and Israel of launching coordinated military strikes on Iranian territory, including what he described as a deadly attack on a girls' school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, escalating already volatile regional tensions.

In a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Araghchi said the "imposed war” by Washington and Israel was "not only against the Iranian people, but against all regional and Islamic nations,” according to statements released by Iran’s Foreign Ministry and the state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency.





Araghchi alleged that an early morning strike targeted a girls’ school in Minab, killing "dozens of innocent Iranian students.” He characterized the reported attack as a "blatant violation” of the United Nations Charter and a threat to international peace and security. The Iranian government did not provide independent casualty verification, and neither the United States nor Israel had publicly confirmed or commented on the specific allegations at the time of publication.





In a formal statement issued Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry asserted that the Iranian Armed Forces would use "all capabilities and resources” in response, citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, which affirms the inherent right of self-defense. The statement further accused Washington and Israel of attacking "defensive infrastructure and civilian sites” across multiple Iranian cities during what it said had been an ongoing diplomatic process between Tehran and Washington.





Diplomat News Network has not independently verified the scope of the reported strikes or the Minab school casualties. Regional observers note that Minab, located in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, is strategically sensitive due to its proximity to key maritime routes.





Araghchi emphasized that Iran remains committed to a "policy of good neighborliness and friendship” with regional states but called on Islamic and regional governments to condemn what he described as a coordinated destabilization effort. The Foreign Ministry also urged the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to take "immediate action” in response to what it termed armed aggression.





The allegations come amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, where proxy conflicts and direct exchanges have intensified diplomatic strain. Independent international monitoring bodies have yet to issue public assessments of the claims.