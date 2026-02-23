Hormuud Telecom
U.S. boosts activity at Portugal's Lajes Air Base amid Iran tensions

by: Hared Abdalla | Monday, 23 February 2026 20:16 EAT
File image: U.S. tanker aircraft positioned at Lajes Air Base.
Lisbon (Diplomat.so) - The government of Portugal confirmed Monday that the United States has sharply increased military activity at Lajes Air Base in the Azores archipelago, a strategically vital mid-Atlantic facility long used for trans-Atlantic operations.
Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said the uptick in U.S. movements comes in recent weeks as Washington continues to warn Iran of potential military consequences over escalating regional threats.

Speaking to Portuguese reporters in Brussels on Monday, Rangel said the recent American posture reflects "a more intensive use of the Lajes base,” adding that all activity remains "fully compliant with the agreed-upon rules” governing U.S. access. His remarks mark the clearest public acknowledgement from Lisbon of heightened U.S. operational tempo at the facility.

Lajes, located on Terceira Island, has served as a refueling and transit hub for allied forces since late World War II. A bilateral agreement signed in 1951 grants the U.S. broad latitude in using the airfield, including for missions that may not require prior notification to Portuguese authorities. Rangel underscored that the arrangement "allows Washington to use the base in any potential strike on Iran without advance notice,” describing such provisions as consistent with other European defense agreements.

According to Rangel, current U.S. activity at Lajes primarily involves "overflights, stopovers, and possibly refueling or staging operations,” though he declined to specify the scale or duration. Portuguese officials have not indicated that the U.S. is moving offensive assets through the base, and there has been no confirmation from Washington regarding operational intentions.

Defense analysts note that increased traffic at Lajes often signals logistical preparations rather than imminent military action, but the disclosure comes at a moment of intensified U.S.–Iran friction and ongoing regional instability.

