Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Somali National Army captured a major Al Shabab hideout in Hawaadley, Middle Shabelle region, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence confirmed, marking a notable advance in ongoing counterterrorism efforts. The operation, part of the broader Operation Badr, aims to dismantle insurgent strongholds and eliminate infrastructure used by the Al Qaeda-linked group.

Defence officials reported that the operation destroyed several militant positions and storage facilities, while troops conducted thorough clearance of the area. "Our forces are committed to removing all threats and securing the liberated towns so civilians can safely resume normal life,” said the ministry in an official statement.





Residents described a heavy military presence in Hawaadley, with armored vehicles patrolling streets and soldiers inspecting abandoned compounds. One local teacher told Diplomat News Network, "The army has been moving carefully through neighborhoods. People are hopeful but cautious; the memory of past attacks still lingers.”





The campaign builds on Operation Rolling Thunder, launched on March 1 as part of Operation Badr, which is backed by Ugandan troops under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). The international support reflects ongoing diplomatic and military cooperation to strengthen Somalia’s security.





Security analysts highlight that Middle Shabelle region is strategically important because it serves as a logistical hub connecting rural insurgent hideouts to major urban centers. "Controlling this corridor disrupts the movement of fighters and supplies, making it harder for Al Shabab to coordinate attacks,” said Ahmed Yusuf, a Mogadishu-based security expert.





New developments indicate Somali forces have also begun outreach to local communities in Hawaadley, aiming to restore services and rebuild trust after months of militant control. Schools and markets, previously abandoned, are reportedly preparing to reopen under military protection.





International observers note that sustained operations like these are critical for long-term stability. The UN Security Council renewed AUSSOM’s mandate in December, with the UK supporting a continuation of the mission through December 31, signaling ongoing global engagement in counterterrorism.





Officials emphasized that operations will continue to expand across southern Somalia, targeting remaining Al Shabab enclaves and reinforcing government presence in previously contested areas. "Our mission is clear: eliminate safe havens and ensure the security of Somali citizens,” the Ministry of Defence said.