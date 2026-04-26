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Somalia, Oman Discuss Cooperation and Regional Stability

by: Waeis Amin | Sunday, 26 April 2026 03:04 EAT
Diplomat Memo
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Somali and Omani foreign ministers hold talks in Muscat on cooperation and Horn of Africa stability.
Somali and Omani foreign ministers hold talks in Muscat on cooperation and Horn of Africa stability.
Muscat (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, met on Saturday in Muscat with Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs General Diwan in Muscat on April 25, to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments in the Horn of Africa.
The talks focused on expanding cooperation between Somalia and Oman across political, economic, and development sectors, with both sides reviewing ongoing engagement in trade facilitation, maritime security coordination, education exchange, and institutional capacity-building. 

According to officials present at the meeting, the discussions also addressed ways to enhance regional connectivity and support stability across strategic sea lanes linking the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa.

Oman’s Foreign Minister reaffirmed Muscat’s position on Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stating that "the Sultanate of Oman reiterates its firm support for the unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the integrity of its territories, and does not recognize any entities outside the framework of the Somali state.” He emphasized that stability in Somalia remains essential for broader regional security.

Somali Foreign Minister, Abdisalam Abdi, expressed appreciation for Oman’s diplomatic role in the region. "Somalia values the constructive role Oman continues to play in supporting dialogue, reconciliation, and efforts aimed at strengthening stability and cooperation in the Horn of Africa,” he said during the meeting.

Analysts say Somalia’s engagement with Gulf partners such as Oman reflects a broader strategy to diversify diplomatic and economic ties while advancing reconstruction and governance priorities. 

The discussions also come amid heightened attention to maritime security in the Gulf of Aden, where international trade routes remain central to global shipping stability and regional economic flows.

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