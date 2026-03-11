Iran Fires Largest Missile Barrage at US, Israel Bases

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the 37th and largest wave of Operation True Promise 4 against US and Israeli positions on Tuesday night, marking the most intense strike since the February 28 US-Israeli military campaign on Iran, according to an IRGC statement.

The statement, released by the IRGC’s Public Relations Department, said the operation—conducted under the code name "Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS)”—coincided with Laylat Al-Qadr and the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS). The wave involved over three hours of sustained missile fire, including the largest deployment of "Khorramshahr” heavy missiles to date.





Targets included the Ha'ela satellite communication center south of Tel Aviv, struck for a second time, as well as military installations in Be’er Ya’akov, western al-Quds, and Haifa, alongside American positions in Erbil and the Fifth Naval Base in the region. "We continue our purposeful and powerful attacks… We will end this war only when the shadow of war is completely lifted from our country,” the IRGC statement said, dedicating the operation to the martyred Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and fallen commanders.





Eyewitnesses in southern Tehran reported hearing multiple missile launches late Tuesday, describing the sound as "like thunder rolling across the city.” A local shopkeeper in the Rey area told Diplomat News Network, "The streets were eerily quiet, but the sky lit up with missile trails. People were anxious but stayed inside.”





The operation follows a major escalation on February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated assault on Iran, resulting in the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei and senior military commanders, alongside significant civilian casualties. In response, Iran has conducted successive waves of retaliatory strikes targeting US and Israeli positions across the region.





Analysts say the intensity and scale of the 37th wave could signal a shift in Iran’s strategic approach, focusing on prolonged missile campaigns to pressure American and Israeli forces without committing ground troops. For regional cities such as Mashhad and Isfahan, the ongoing missile exchanges raise concerns about potential spillover effects on civilian infrastructure and security.





The IRGC’s latest operation underscores the continuing volatility in the region, highlighting the risk of sustained military confrontation and further escalation of the US-Israeli-Iran conflict.