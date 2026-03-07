Iran's IRGC Strikes Separatist Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan

Erbil (Diplomat.so) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday that it had struck multiple positions of armed groups in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, warning that any hostile activity against Iranian territory would be met with decisive action. The announcement comes amid a wider regional war that has broadened to include U.S., Israeli, and Kurdish actors.

In an early‑morning operation, IRGC forces targeted three locations in Iraqi Kurdistan they described as bases of "separatist groups,” according to a statement carried by Iranian state media. "If separatist groups in the region make any move against Iran’s territorial integrity, we will crush them,” the Guards said, underlining Tehran’s zero‑tolerance stance toward perceived cross‑border threats.





These strikes follow a recent pattern of Iranian cross‑border military action. Earlier this week, Tehran said its forces destroyed facilities of Kurdish opposition groups claiming they planned to infiltrate Iran with backing from the United States and Israel — allegations denied by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which insists it is committed to peace and not involved in any offensive.





The conflict has intensified against a backdrop of U.S. and Israeli aerial and missile strikes on Iranian territory, launched after the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei. Tehran, in turn, has responded with missile and drone barrages on U.S. and Israeli targets in the Middle East, significantly widening hostilities.





Meanwhile, international reporting indicates that certain Iranian Kurdish dissident groups based in northern Iraq are preparing for potential involvement in the broader conflict, though Kurdish officials emphasize reluctance to open a new front that could destabilize Iraq’s autonomous region.