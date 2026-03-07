Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Iran's IRGC Strikes Separatist Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Iran Launches Drone Strikes on US and Israeli Targets Somali President Reaches Arusha for 25th EAC Summit French Carrier Charles de Gaulle Heads to Middle East UNIFIL Peacekeepers Wounded in South Lebanon Base Attack US Says 3,000 Iranian Targets Hit in First Week of War South Sudan Names New Ambassadors to India, UAE Amalow Iftar Raises $10,000 for Somalia Drought Relief Somalia Launches National ID for Domestic Travel Kenya Slams Iran Attacks Across Gulf Region US Warplanes Crash Near Kuwait Base Iran Leadership Council Meets, Larijani Slams Trump

Iran's IRGC Strikes Separatist Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan

by: Aden Abdi | Saturday, 7 March 2026 12:45 EAT
World News
0 Comments
329
Erbil (Diplomat.so) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday that it had struck multiple positions of armed groups in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, warning that any hostile activity against Iranian territory would be met with decisive action. The announcement comes amid a wider regional war that has broadened to include U.S., Israeli, and Kurdish actors.
In an early‑morning operation, IRGC forces targeted three locations in Iraqi Kurdistan they described as bases of "separatist groups,” according to a statement carried by Iranian state media. "If separatist groups in the region make any move against Iran’s territorial integrity, we will crush them,” the Guards said, underlining Tehran’s zero‑tolerance stance toward perceived cross‑border threats.

These strikes follow a recent pattern of Iranian cross‑border military action. Earlier this week, Tehran said its forces destroyed facilities of Kurdish opposition groups claiming they planned to infiltrate Iran with backing from the United States and Israel — allegations denied by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which insists it is committed to peace and not involved in any offensive.

The conflict has intensified against a backdrop of U.S. and Israeli aerial and missile strikes on Iranian territory, launched after the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei. Tehran, in turn, has responded with missile and drone barrages on U.S. and Israeli targets in the Middle East, significantly widening hostilities.

Meanwhile, international reporting indicates that certain Iranian Kurdish dissident groups based in northern Iraq are preparing for potential involvement in the broader conflict, though Kurdish officials emphasize reluctance to open a new front that could destabilize Iraq’s autonomous region.

Related Items

Iran Launches Drone Strikes on US and Israeli Targets
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announces a precision strike targeting a THAAD radar site in Al-Ruwais, according to an official statement.
IRGC Claims Strike on THAAD Radar in UAE
UAE Closes Tehran Embassy After Missile Strikes
IRGC Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln
Iran Claims Strikes; U.S. Alleges Civilian Hits

Leave a comment