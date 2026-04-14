Trump Says Iran Wants Nuclear Deal as Talks Stall

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday, at the White House in Washington, D.C., that Iran wants a nuclear agreement while U.S. rejects any nuclear weapons deal.

Trump told reporters: "I can confirm to you that the other side has contacted us. They very much want to reach a deal.” He added: "Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon, and there will be no agreement without that condition.”





His remarks came during a brief exchange with journalists following questions on stalled negotiations and rising maritime tensions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.





Washington moved to enforce maritime restrictions affecting vessels linked to Iranian ports, with officials saying ships paying fees to Tehran could also be targeted. The administration warned that "fast attack” craft attempting to challenge restrictions could face lethal response. Naval coordination discussions were expected with allied partners operating in the Gulf, though no operational timelines were released.





The announcement follows the collapse of talks in Islamabad aimed at de-escalating tensions tied to the wider Middle East conflict. The breakdown comes as a six-week ceasefire approaches its scheduled expiration, raising uncertainty across diplomatic channels and prompting renewed concern among regional observers about escalation risks.





Diplomatic observers said communication lines between Washington and Tehran remain intermittent despite renewed public claims of contact.





The escalation reflects a shift from diplomatic engagement toward strategic pressure in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. The Strait of Hormuz carries a substantial share of global oil shipments, and any disruption could affect shipping insurance costs, freight rates, and regional market stability.





Analysts cited by Diplomat News Network said sustained maritime enforcement risks complicating future negotiation frameworks by reducing trust between both sides while increasing operational uncertainty for commercial shipping.





Regional governments continue monitoring whether renewed indirect engagement can prevent further escalation or whether enforcement actions will deepen mistrust. With nuclear negotiations stalled and maritime tensions intensifying, both sides appear positioned to expand leverage strategies rather than move toward immediate compromise.