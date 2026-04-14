JD Vance says US made progress in Iran talks

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – U.S. Vice President James David Vance said on Monday that Washington had made significant progress in talks with Iran during discussions held in Islamabad, Pakistan, in an interview with Fox News addressing ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

JD Vance stated that "the ball is in Iran’s court,” describing Iranian participation at senior levels in the Islamabad discussions as a positive development, while emphasizing that meaningful progress depends on Tehran’s political authorization.





He added that Iranian negotiators were unable to conclude any agreement during the talks and were required to return to Tehran for approval from senior leadership, including the Supreme Leader or another authorized authority.





The United States expects Iran to show progress on opening the Strait of Hormuz, Vance said, warning that the nature of negotiations could shift if Tehran fails to respond to Washington’s expectations regarding maritime security and energy routes.





Vance also accused Iran of engaging in what he described as "economic terrorism directed at the world,” adding: "Iran must become a normal state and must not seek nuclear weapons capabilities.”





Separately, Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources, that the United States and Iran are considering a second meeting aimed at reviving diplomatic engagement and potentially holding another round of talks before any ceasefire arrangement expires. Diplomatic sources familiar with the matter indicated that preparations remain in early stages and subject to internal approvals on both sides.





The Islamabad discussions come amid long-standing tensions between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program, regional influence, and control over strategic maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil shipments pass. Security presence was heightened around diplomatic venues in Islamabad, with local authorities managing restricted access areas and increased patrols during the reported meetings.





The remarks reflect continued pressure from Washington while signaling limited diplomatic engagement. Analysts say the emphasis on authorization from Tehran highlights internal decision-making constraints within Iran, while U.S. warnings on maritime routes underscore broader energy security concerns for global markets.





Diplomatic observers note that the timing of the talks indicates renewed efforts to stabilize regional tensions and prevent further escalation in an already volatile security environment.