Trump says Iran 'completely destroyed'

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - The President of United States, Donald Trump, on Monday, said Iran had been "completely destroyed militarily and otherwise" in a post on Truth Social, escalating rhetoric amid stalled U.S.–Iran diplomatic negotiations over nuclear concerns.

Trump criticized major U.S. media outlets, stating: "For those still reading the failing New York Times, despite Iran having been completely destroyed militarily and otherwise, you might think Iran is winning or doing well, but that is not the case, and the New York Times knows it is fake news.” He further questioned the outlet’s reporting, adding: "When will this corrupt media institution apologize for its lies and its terrible actions against me, my supporters, and our country? Do they have no shame?”





The U.S. President also reiterated his position on negotiations with Tehran, saying Iran seeks to reach an agreement but insisting he would not accept any deal allowing Iran to obtain nuclear weapons capability. The remarks came after recent indirect talks between Washington and Tehran reportedly collapsed without progress.





According to CNN, citing administration sources, officials remain cautiously optimistic that a diplomatic pathway may still exist, with discussions under way regarding potential extensions to a temporary ceasefire arrangement to allow additional negotiating time.





Meanwhile, new U.S. maritime enforcement measures targeting Iranian-linked shipping have come into effect, including warnings against vessels operating under Iranian authorization or those paying associated fees. Washington has also issued threats against fast attack craft attempting to challenge enforcement actions in designated waters.





The developments come against a backdrop of prolonged U.S.–Iran tensions shaped by nuclear policy disputes, regional security concerns, and competing strategic interests across the Middle East. Analysts say the rhetoric reflects an increasingly complex phase in which diplomatic signaling and deterrence messaging are being used simultaneously.





As both sides weigh their next steps, the trajectory of negotiations remains uncertain, with regional stakeholders monitoring potential implications for maritime security and broader geopolitical stability.





The evolving exchange between Washington and Tehran continues to shape regional diplomatic calculations, with officials and analysts closely watching whether intensified rhetoric will affect ongoing mediation efforts and security arrangements in the Gulf region.