Somalia Says 27 Militants Killed in Coordinated Raids

Kismayo (Diplomat.so) - The Ministry of Defense of the Federal Government of Somalia announced Tuesday, that Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) and Jubaland State security units carried out coordinated operations in the Lower and Middle Jubba regions, killing 27 militants.

According to the official statement, the ground operations targeted areas under the districts of Jilib, Hagar, and Afmadow, including Waraha Qalley, Farshabeil, Jigeis, Qawiley, and Welmarow, where troops overran Al-Shabaab militant positions and dismantled hideouts. The offensive was supported by aerial strikes conducted with the assistance of international partners, which officials said enhanced precision targeting of armed fighters in rural locations.





According to the statement, the joint forces achieved a significant operational success, eliminating key figures and disrupting planned attacks against civilians. It added that forces seized a range of weapons, including BKM machine guns, RPG launchers, AK-47 rifles, and improvised explosive devices believed to have been intended for attacks.





Residents in parts of Lower Jubba described hearing heavy gunfire and aerial activity during the early hours of the operation. "There were military convoys moving toward the outskirts, followed by loud explosions from nearby areas,” said a local farmer who requested anonymity due to security concerns. Another resident in Afmadow reported an increased presence of security forces and intensified inspections along roads connecting rural communities.





Officials stated that the operations are part of an ongoing campaign aimed at weakening militant networks entrenched in southern Somalia. In recent months, government forces have expanded coordinated offensives combining ground assaults with air support to limit the movement and logistical capacity of armed groups.





The Ministry of Defense confirmed that operations are ongoing to pursue remaining elements of the Al-Shabaab group. Officials emphasized that the objective is to stabilize recovered areas and ensure the safety of civilians.





The latest developments underscore the government’s continued reliance on coordinated military operations and international support to address persistent security challenges. Analysts note that maintaining control of recaptured territory and protecting civilians will be essential to achieving long-term stability in the region.