US Nears Deal to Resume Intelligence Flights Over Mali

by: Guled Abdi | Tuesday, 10 March 2026 12:02 EAT
Mali junta leader Assimi Goïta
Bamako (Diplomat.so) - The United States is nearing an agreement with the Government of Mali to resume overflights of American aircraft and drones for intelligence-gathering missions targeting Al Qaeda-linked groups across the country's vast terrain, according to one current and one former U.S. official.
The development follows Washington’s decision last month to lift sanctions against Malian Defence Minister Sadio Camara and other senior officials previously accused of links to Russian private military contractors, a key demand from Bamako, the sources said. "This is an important step toward restoring operational cooperation while respecting Mali’s sovereignty,” said a local security analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The push to restore overflight permissions is partly motivated by efforts to locate an American pilot abducted last year in neighbouring Niger, now believed to be held by a Mali-based group affiliated with Al Qaeda. The U.S. State Department declined to comment on the potential operations, and Malian authorities did not respond to requests for confirmation.

Following the sanction lifts on February 27, Mali’s government issued a statement calling the measure "a step that will improve relations between our two countries, while reiterating respect for national sovereignty.” Residents in Bamako noted a heightened presence of security forces near government offices, though daily life in the city’s bustling markets continued largely uninterrupted.

Last month, Senior Bureau Official (SBO) at the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs, Nick Checker, met Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop to signal Washington’s "desire to chart a new course in the bilateral relationship and move past policy missteps,” according to the State Department. 

Analysts say the meetings aim to repair ties strained under previous U.S. administrations, which saw Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso enact reciprocal travel restrictions on Americans after being included in the White House travel ban list.

Terrorist activity remains a persistent challenge across Mali, particularly in gold mining regions and along key transport routes. Over the past year, attacks on highways and supply chains have disrupted fuel deliveries to Bamako, affecting both businesses and schools.

It remains unclear whether Mali has formally authorized U.S. overflights or where American aircraft would be based if permission is granted. Regional security experts caution that any operational resumption could influence counterterrorism dynamics across the Sahel, while also testing the limits of diplomatic cooperation between Bamako and Washington.

