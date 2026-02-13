Somalia Seeks Urgent Aid as Drought Spreads

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Severe drought conditions are intensifying across central and southern Somalia, with local authorities and federal officials warning of escalating humanitarian and agricultural impacts as water sources dwindle and food production falters.

In the Hiran region, residents of Bulo Burte and Jalalaqsi districts report nearly a year without meaningful cultivation due to sparse rainfall and reduced water levels in the Shabelle River. Local officials say the river’s flow has steadily declined over decades, narrowing in width and depth since the collapse of Somalia’s central government in 1991, compounded by sediment buildup and the absence of water storage infrastructure.





Diplomat News Network (diplomat.so) reported that units of the Somali National Army were seen this week delivering water by tanker trucks to drought-affected families living on the outskirts of Bulo Burte. Community elders described the deliveries as critical but insufficient to meet growing demand.





In Mudug region, the administration of Harardhere district under Galmudug State formally appointed a drought response committee to coordinate emergency assistance. Meanwhile, residents in rural parts of Galkaio district face acute water shortages after livestock reservoirs dried up. During a field visit to Higlale village, Mudug Deputy Governor Beddel Liban Mohamed confirmed that families have begun relocating in search of reliable water access. "Immediate intervention is required to prevent further displacement and livestock loss,” he said in on-the-record remarks.





Speaking at a food security conference in Istanbul, Somalia’s Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdi Hayir Maareeye, called for urgent international action. He cited recurring droughts, falling crop yields, and climate change impacts, reaffirming Somalia’s commitment to U.N. General Assembly Resolution A/RES/74/209 on reducing food and water loss to advance sustainable development.





Humanitarian observers warn that without expanded water infrastructure and coordinated relief, the crisis may deepen in the months ahead.