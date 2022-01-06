English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
North Korea fires suspected missile as South Korea breaks ground for 'Peace' Railway Foreign Minister inaugurates diplomatic training for government employees PRESS STATEMENT on United Nations Passenger Operations at Aden Abdulle International Airport Somalia's stable internet connectivity real boon to online freelancers International Partners Welcome Planned National Consultative Council Meeting Humanitarian Partners Release 2022 Response Plan for Somalia Ethiopia vows to table all agendas including referendum in national dialogue EU watchdog approves Novavax Covid jab Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375 27 feared dead in building fire in Japan's Osaka Director General of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia receives a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of Norway No US troops to be punished over deadly Kabul drone strike

Foreign Minister inaugurates diplomatic training for government employees

Thursday January 06, 2022 - 12:17:47
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
143
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - FM H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, on Wednesday inaugurated a 3-week long diplomatic training organized by the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation which aims to enhance the capacity of government officials in areas of diplomacy and protocol.
In his opening remarks, H.E Abdisaid Muse Ali underlined the importance of this training in advancing Somalia’s bilateral and multilateral engagements and  thanked the Institute for putting together a rigorous curriculum. 

Related Items

Director General of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia receives a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of Norway
State Minister for Foreign Affairs meets representatives of the Somali community in Turkey
China and Nicaragua formally signed the resumption of diplomatic ties hours after Nicaragua's foreign ministry announced it was ending its relationship with Taiwan [CCTV via AFP]
Nicaragua withdraws diplomatic recognition of Taiwan and makes alliance with China
Foreign Minister discusses with the OIC Bureau Director General on the humanitarian crisis in Somalia
Foreign Minister receives courtesy visit from Somalia's SRSG

Leave a comment