Foreign Minister inaugurates diplomatic training for government employees

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - FM H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, on Wednesday inaugurated a 3-week long diplomatic training organized by the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation which aims to enhance the capacity of government officials in areas of diplomacy and protocol.

In his opening remarks, H.E Abdisaid Muse Ali underlined the importance of this training in advancing Somalia’s bilateral and multilateral engagements and thanked the Institute for putting together a rigorous curriculum.