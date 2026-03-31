Somali Government Leads Southwest Transition Talks in Baidoa

Baidoa (Diplomat.so) – Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Madobe) arrived in Baidoa on Tuesday, leading a federal delegation, as authorities move to manage a political transition following recent leadership changes in Southwest State.

Sheikh Aden Madobe was received at Shati-gudud Airport in Baidoa by federal ministers, regional officials, security personnel, and members of the public amid heightened security and organized crowds.





Speaking shortly after his arrival, the Speaker emphasized that his visit is focused on facilitating an inclusive political transition. "We are here to support the establishment of an administration that genuinely reflects the will of the people of Southwest,” he said in remarks to officials and residents.





Madobe and his delegation, which includes cabinet ministers and members of parliament, held initial consultations with federal and regional authorities who had arrived in Baidoa a day earlier. Discussions centered on stabilization efforts, governance continuity, and potential frameworks for a public electoral process.





A federal interior ministry official, speaking to Diplomat News Network, said, "The government is committed to ensuring that any leadership transition in Southwest State is conducted peacefully and in accordance with constitutional principles.”





On the ground, increased security deployments were observed across key installations in Baidoa, including administrative offices and major roads. Local residents reported a steady flow of official convoys and heightened coordination among security forces. "There is more order today, but also a strong presence of troops across the city,” said Ibrahim Mad Nur, a resident near the city center.





The visit follows a major political development on Monday, when former Southwest State leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagareen) announced his resignation after federal forces took control of Baidoa. He subsequently departed for Nairobi with his family, according to officials familiar with the situation.





Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, speaking in Mogadishu on Monday, stated that residents of Southwest State would, for the first time, directly elect their regional leader. "This marks a historic step toward democratic participation and public accountability,” he said.





Analysts say the developments could reflect a broader federal effort to advance universal suffrage across Somalia’s federal member states, though challenges related to security, logistics, and political consensus remain.





Madobe is expected to continue consultations with traditional elders, civil society groups, and community leaders as part of ongoing efforts to shape the next phase of governance in Southwest State.