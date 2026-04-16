Somalia Condemns Israel Over Somaliland Region Diplomatic Move

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia issued on Thursday a strongly worded statement condemning Israel's reported decision to appoint a diplomatic representative to the northern region of Somalia referred to as "Somaliland", describing the move as a violation of Somalia's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and internationally recognized unity under international law.

Official Condemnation and Sovereignty Position





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia stated that the announcement by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the appointment constitutes what it described as "a direct breach of Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity,” reaffirming that Somaliland remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia under its constitutional and international status.





The ministry emphasized that Somalia’s territorial integrity is recognized under the United Nations Charter and African Union foundational principles. It further stressed that no external engagement conferring diplomatic status to any subnational entity outside the authority of the federal government is legally valid.





In its statement, the ministry said: "The Federal Government of Somalia categorically rejects any attempt to confer diplomatic or political recognition on any part of its territory outside the authority of the Federal Government.”





It further added: "Somaliland remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia. Any initiative that seeks to portray it as a separate entity is without legal basis and undermines the established international consensus.”





Political and Diplomatic Motivations





The ministry asserted that such actions risk undermining ongoing efforts by Somalia to stabilize institutions and strengthen cooperation with international partners. It warned that the development could introduce "destabilizing narratives” at a time when the country is engaged in security reforms, governance consolidation, and counterterrorism operations.





The statement further characterized the decision as inconsistent with established diplomatic norms, arguing that engagement with subnational entities without federal consent could set a precedent affecting regional stability across the Horn of Africa.





International Law





Somalia anchored its position in international legal frameworks, referencing the United Nations Charter and African Union principles that affirm respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states.





The ministry reiterated its expectation that all international partners uphold these principles consistently, avoiding actions that could be interpreted as indirect recognition of disputed administrative entities.





It called on Israel to reconsider its decision and reaffirm Somalia’s internationally recognized borders under federal authority. The statement also urged global and regional organizations, including the African Union, United Nations, Arab League, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and European Union, to uphold what it described as the "indivisible sovereignty of Somalia.”





Regional Sensitivities





Diplomatic observers note that Somalia’s response reflects its firm constitutional position that "Somaliland" is an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and that the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity extend across all regions under a single internationally recognized state. From this perspective, Somalia argues that residents of Somaliland are represented within national institutions and remain part of the federal political system, a position that continues to define and reinforce Mogadishu’s diplomatic stance in rejecting any external engagement.





Officials in Mogadishu argue that any external engagement with Somaliland that bypasses federal institutions risks complicating ongoing state-building efforts. Government representatives maintain that Somalia continues to prioritize diplomatic engagement, national reconciliation, and institutional development under a unified constitutional framework.





Diplomat News Network sources familiar with regional diplomatic dynamics indicate that Mogadishu has increasingly emphasized international law-based engagement as a core pillar of its foreign policy messaging in multilateral forums.





Implications and Strategic Context





The statement comes at a time of heightened diplomatic activity in the Horn of Africa, where regional alliances and external partnerships play a significant role in shaping political and security outcomes.





Somalia’s emphasis on legal and multilateral mechanisms reflects its strategy to reinforce international backing for its territorial claims while discouraging unilateral recognition practices by external states.





The ministry reiterated that Somalia "remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding its national unity and sovereign rights through all available diplomatic, political, and legal channels in accordance with international law.”





Outlook for Diplomatic Engagement





Analysts note that Somalia’s response is likely to escalate what it describes as Israel’s illegal recognition and diplomatic engagement with the Somaliland region into broader international forums, in a context where there is no mutual recognition between Somalia and Israel. The development is expected to contribute to wider discussions within regional and global institutions on recognition practices, the principles of sovereignty, and adherence to established international legal frameworks governing territorial integrity and statehood.



