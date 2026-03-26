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Somali PM Fires Two State Ministers

by: Waeis Amin | Thursday, 26 March 2026 20:22 EAT
Local News
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Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre
Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Office of the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia announced on Thursday, that Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has dismissed Ismael Shire Jama, State Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and Asad Abdirizak Mohamed, State Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation.
Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre made the decision under Articles 120 and 117 of the Federal Constitution of Somalia and in accordance with the Cabinet’s internal regulations, citing the need to strengthen operations within the two ministries.  "The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to both officials for their service to the nation and wished them success in their future endeavors,” the Prime Minister’s office stated in an official release.

Political analyst Amina Warsame described the dismissals as part of a broader effort by Prime Minister Hamza Barre to streamline federal ministries. "By realigning leadership in key sectors like petroleum and agriculture, the government appears focused on improving project implementation and accountability,” Warsame told Diplomat News Network.

The Prime Minister’s office has not disclosed the officials appointed to replace the two dismissed state ministers, leaving temporary leadership gaps in the Ministries of Petroleum and Minerals and Agriculture and Irrigation. 

A state minister, who often serves without a portfolio, supports the cabinet minister in any specific field assigned, handling operational tasks. A deputy minister works under the minister, focusing on day-to-day management to ensure continuity in ministry operations.




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