Randrianirina Dismisses Madagascar Government

Antananarivo (Diplomat.so) - Madagascar's President Michael Randrianirina dismissed Prime Minister Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo and the entire cabinet Monday evening, according to an official statement from the Presidency of Madagascar. The move, coming five months after Randrianirina assumed office following youth-led protests that ousted former President Andry Rajoelina, signals a major political reshuffle in the Indian Ocean nation.

"The President will shortly proceed with the appointment of a new Prime Minister, following the procedures set out by the Constitution,” said Harry Laurent Rahajason, director of communication for the presidency. The statement did not provide reasons for the dismissal but confirmed that secretaries-general of each ministry will manage routine operations until a new government is installed.





The dismissed cabinet was formed on October 28, 2025, shortly after Randrianirina’s October 17 inauguration, with Rajaonarivelo appointed prime minister eight days later. Analysts note that the brief tenure of the cabinet reflects ongoing political volatility since the October protests that forced Rajoelina from office.





On the streets of Antananarivo, residents expressed cautious anticipation. "It feels like a reset, but we hope the new government can address our everyday problems, like power cuts and water shortages,” said Lanto Rakoto, a local shopkeeper near Analakely market. Observers noted heightened security around government buildings, with police checkpoints and official vehicles moving in coordinated patterns along the capital’s central avenues.





Political experts suggest the dissolution could be part of Randrianirina’s effort to consolidate authority and prepare for a more stable governing team.





Madagascar faces pressing economic and social challenges, including inflation, public sector strikes, and infrastructure gaps. Analysts warn that delays in appointing a new government could exacerbate public frustration. For regional observers and international partners, the development will be closely monitored for its implications on foreign investment and diplomatic engagement in the southwestern Indian Ocean.





Randrianirina has not announced a timeline for selecting a new prime minister, leaving Madagascar in a period of political uncertainty that could shape the country’s governance trajectory for the coming year.