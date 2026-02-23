Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Jordan's King Warns as U.S.–Iran Conflict Risk Intensifies Iran Signals Openness to U.S. Deal as Military Chiefs Caution Trump UN Chief Appoints Finland's Pekka Haavisto as New Envoy to Sudan UN Team Reaches DRC's Uvira as M23 Spokesman Killed in Strike Ramaphosa Secures Return of South African Recruits in Ukraine War Uganda Judge Orders Full Disclosure in Besigye Treason Trial Malawi Reopens Investigation Into Chilima Crash Mystery U.S. Flags 19 Nigerians for Deportation After Convictions Somalia Reaffirms Constitutional Path Amid Election Rift Turkiye, Israel reveal sharply different alliance strategies Iraq insists government formation is internal as U.S. pressure grows Seven Bodies Found on Libya Beach in Suspected Migrant Tragedy

Iraq insists government formation is internal as U.S. pressure grows

by: Aden Abdi | Monday, 23 February 2026 23:09 EAT
World News
0 Comments
215
Iraqi Deputy PM holds talks with the U.S. envoy on advancing security ties and reviewing regional developments.
Iraqi Deputy PM holds talks with the U.S. envoy on advancing security ties and reviewing regional developments.
Baghdad (Diplomat.so) - Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday that the formation of the next Iraqi government remains "a strictly internal matter," even as the United States continues to express strong concerns about the ongoing political negotiations.
His comments came during a meeting in Baghdad with U.S. envoy Tom Brak, according to an official statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides discussed in detail the prolonged deadlock over selecting new leaders for the premiership and presidency — a process complicated by sharp divisions within the Shiite-led Coordination Framework, currently the largest force in the Iraqi Council of Representatives. 

Hussein emphasized that while Iraq remains open to dialogue with international partners, particularly the United States, external views "cannot override Iraq’s sovereign decision-making mechanisms.”

Washington’s objections largely center on the Framework’s nomination of former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki, whose candidacy has drawn firm opposition from U.S. officials. U.S. President Donald Trump previously warned Baghdad that advancing al-Maliki could lead to sanctions — a message that has amplified internal concerns among political factions.

Several influential Shiite leaders, including Ammar al-Hakim and Qais al-Khazali, have distanced themselves from supporting al-Maliki, citing potential diplomatic fallout and the risk of heightened tensions with Washington.

Despite this, al-Maliki told Agence France-Presse on Monday that he will not withdraw his candidacy. He asserted that foreign governments "have no right to dictate Iraq’s political choices” and reaffirmed his support for consolidating state authority over all armed groups, as well as protecting diplomatic missions.

Diplomats caution that the continued stalemate may further deepen Iraq’s internal divisions at a moment when regional instability is already on the rise.

Related Items

King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan.
Jordan's King Warns as U.S.–Iran Conflict Risk Intensifies
Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi.
Iran Signals Openness to U.S. Deal as Military Chiefs Caution Trump
U.S. Flags 19 Nigerians for Deportation After Convictions
File image: U.S. tanker aircraft positioned at Lajes Air Base.
U.S. boosts activity at Portugal's Lajes Air Base amid Iran tensions
U.S. urges compromise as Somalia intensifies election talks

Leave a comment