Seven Bodies Found on Libya Beach in Suspected Migrant Tragedy

Tripoli (Diplomat.so) - The quiet shoreline of Qasr Al-Akhyar became the latest site of the Mediterranean migration crisis on Sunday, when volunteer teams and police officers discovered the bodies of seven migrants—three of them children—scattered along the sand.

The town, positioned 73 kilometers east of Tripoli, has witnessed similar landfalls in recent years, but responders say the condition of the remains suggests a more recent—and possibly larger—incident at sea.





A field responder with the Libyan Red Crescent told that the victims are believed to be migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa. "The sea had been rough for days. We suspect more bodies could appear along the coast,” the worker said, emphasizing that no personal documents were recovered and that the identities of the deceased remain unknown.





In its official statement, the Red Crescent’s Al-Khums branch reported that its volunteers "carried out the retrieval of seven bodies linked to irregular migration attempts.” The group did not comment on the cause of death, noting that Libyan authorities are still investigating whether the victims were part of a single vessel or multiple crossings.





Libya continues to function as one of the central hubs for migrants aiming to reach Italy, Greece and Malta, a route often described by humanitarian organizations as the most lethal migration corridor in the world. Fragmented governance, widespread smuggling networks, and limited maritime patrol capacity have made the journey increasingly unpredictable.





According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 2,100 migrants died or vanished on this route last year alone. An IOM representative contacted by Diplomat News Network called the latest discovery "a stark reminder that without coordinated search-and-rescue mechanisms, the Mediterranean will continue to claim lives.”





Local responders say monitoring of nearby beaches will intensify this week as currents shift. "We are preparing for the possibility of further recoveries,” the Red Crescent worker added.