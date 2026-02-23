Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Jordan's King Warns as U.S.–Iran Conflict Risk Intensifies Iran Signals Openness to U.S. Deal as Military Chiefs Caution Trump UN Chief Appoints Finland's Pekka Haavisto as New Envoy to Sudan UN Team Reaches DRC's Uvira as M23 Spokesman Killed in Strike Ramaphosa Secures Return of South African Recruits in Ukraine War Uganda Judge Orders Full Disclosure in Besigye Treason Trial Malawi Reopens Investigation Into Chilima Crash Mystery U.S. Flags 19 Nigerians for Deportation After Convictions Somalia Reaffirms Constitutional Path Amid Election Rift Turkiye, Israel reveal sharply different alliance strategies Iraq insists government formation is internal as U.S. pressure grows Seven Bodies Found on Libya Beach in Suspected Migrant Tragedy

U.S. urges compromise as Somalia intensifies election talks

by: Waeis Amin | Monday, 23 February 2026 17:22 EAT
Local News
0 Comments
508
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu on Monday urged Somali political leaders to "continue to pursue dialogue and compromise," as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud convened a new round of consultations in the capital this week to shape Somalia's next national election model. The embassy emphasized that a unified political process is essential for counterterrorism efforts, effective governance, and broader international cooperation.
According to Somali officials who attended the meetings, the president brought together leaders from multiple Federal Member States, former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, and prominent opposition figures. The discussions, held in Mogadishu, remain ongoing as stakeholders attempt to reconcile competing interests over election procedures, and timelines.

The U.S. Embassy stated that dialogue—while challenging—remains vital for Somalia’s stability. Diplomatic officials noted that sustained political compromise directly strengthens joint efforts against Al-Shabaab, whose insurgency continues to test national and regional security.

Participants in the talks told Diplomat News Network that the groups are weighing whether to retain the indirect electoral framework used in 2022 or transition toward a more inclusive model. While no consensus has been reached, several attendees described the tone of the meetings as "cautiously optimistic,” citing improved willingness among key actors to negotiate constitutional and institutional reforms.

Political analysts in Mogadishu say the renewed consultations reflect a growing recognition that unresolved electoral disputes could erode hard-won security progress. They stress that transparency and broad-based engagement will be crucial to securing public confidence as the process continues.

Officials close to the presidency indicated that additional sessions are scheduled throughout the week, though no target date for a final agreement has been disclosed.

Related Items

King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan.
Jordan's King Warns as U.S.–Iran Conflict Risk Intensifies
Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi.
Iran Signals Openness to U.S. Deal as Military Chiefs Caution Trump
U.S. Flags 19 Nigerians for Deportation After Convictions
Somalia Reaffirms Constitutional Path Amid Election Rift
Iraqi Deputy PM holds talks with the U.S. envoy on advancing security ties and reviewing regional developments.
Iraq insists government formation is internal as U.S. pressure grows

Leave a comment