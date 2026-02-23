U.S. urges compromise as Somalia intensifies election talks

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu on Monday urged Somali political leaders to "continue to pursue dialogue and compromise," as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud convened a new round of consultations in the capital this week to shape Somalia's next national election model. The embassy emphasized that a unified political process is essential for counterterrorism efforts, effective governance, and broader international cooperation.

According to Somali officials who attended the meetings, the president brought together leaders from multiple Federal Member States, former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, and prominent opposition figures. The discussions, held in Mogadishu, remain ongoing as stakeholders attempt to reconcile competing interests over election procedures, and timelines.





The U.S. Embassy stated that dialogue—while challenging—remains vital for Somalia’s stability. Diplomatic officials noted that sustained political compromise directly strengthens joint efforts against Al-Shabaab, whose insurgency continues to test national and regional security.





Participants in the talks told Diplomat News Network that the groups are weighing whether to retain the indirect electoral framework used in 2022 or transition toward a more inclusive model. While no consensus has been reached, several attendees described the tone of the meetings as "cautiously optimistic,” citing improved willingness among key actors to negotiate constitutional and institutional reforms.





Political analysts in Mogadishu say the renewed consultations reflect a growing recognition that unresolved electoral disputes could erode hard-won security progress. They stress that transparency and broad-based engagement will be crucial to securing public confidence as the process continues.





Officials close to the presidency indicated that additional sessions are scheduled throughout the week, though no target date for a final agreement has been disclosed.