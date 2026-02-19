Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Salaam Foundation Delivers Food Aid to Habeeb Mental Facility

by: Waeis Amin | Thursday, 19 February 2026 16:47 EAT
Local News
Mogadishu (diplomat.so) - The Hormuud Salaam Foundation has provided food supplies to more than 100 patients at the Habeeb Psychiatric Center in Dharkeynley District, marking the official kickoff of its 2026 Ramadan Iftar Programme. The donation included flour, rice, sugar and cooking oil, delivered as part of a wider national effort to support vulnerable groups during the holy month.
A spokesperson for Hormuud Salaam Foundation said the annual initiative focuses on communities that face economic pressure during Ramadan, especially institutions caring for individuals who depend heavily on their families. The foundation stated that each distribution is monitored to ensure accuracy and accountability across all locations.

The Habeeb Psychiatric Center remains one of Somalia’s primary mental-health facilities, offering treatment, rehabilitation and long-term support. All services at the center—including admission, medication, therapy and accommodation—are paid for by patients’ families, a structure that places added responsibility on relatives managing ongoing care.




Center founder and CEO Dr. Abdirahman Ali Awale, known as Dr. Habeeb, expressed his gratitude to the foundation during the handover. He said the support "comes at an important moment for the patients and their families” and acknowledged the foundation’s role in strengthening community welfare during Ramadan.

Founded in 2013, Hormuud Salaam Foundation operates as the charitable arm of Hormuud Telecom and Salaam Somali Bank, running programmes in humanitarian relief, healthcare, education and economic empowerment. The organization confirmed that additional Ramadan distributions will continue in several regions throughout the month.

