Hormuud Telecom
Hormuud Opens First Qur'an Contest to Boost Staff Ethics

by: Waeis Amin | Thursday, 19 February 2026 17:28 EAT
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Hormuud Telecom launched on Thursday its first-ever Qur'an Competition for Employees at the company's headquarters in Mogadishu, introducing a new corporate initiative aimed at nurturing ethical values, faith-based learning, and community engagement within Somalia's largest telecom provider.
According to the organizers, 11 employees qualified for the final round after advancing from a preliminary competition involving 100 staff members from Mogadishu, south-central regions, and departments across the company. Hormuud officials said the new annual event seeks to promote "reading, memorization, understanding, and practical application of the Holy Qur’an”. 



Prominent Somali scholar Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Salad, speaking at the opening ceremony, praised the initiative as an example of how major institutions can strengthen moral foundations within fast-growing professional sectors. "A company that connects its employees with the Qur’an strengthens discipline, ethics, and sincerity in daily work,” he said, emphasizing the text’s transformative role in individual character development.

Fellow Somali Islamic scholar Sheikh Yusuf Ali Aynte noted that the Qur’an has long shaped Somali social structures—from traditional education to community leadership. He described Hormuud’s effort as part of a "continuing national tradition” of uplifting Qur’anic literacy, particularly among young and urban professionals.



Industry observers say the competition reflects a broader shift among Somali corporations, which increasingly view holistic staff development—including spiritual and ethical reinforcement—as essential to sustainable growth and public trust. Hormuud positioned the program as a core pillar of its community-focused initiatives, highlighting that fostering Islamic values remains central to its corporate identity.

The Holy Qur'an is the Word of Allah, revealed to His Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) through the Angel Jibreel. It has been transmitted through continuous, unanimous narration, its recitation is an act of worship, and it is divinely protected from alteration. 

The Qur'an—the Word of Allah—is the guiding foundation of Islam, shaping the faith, values, and daily conduct of Muslims, and it holds a profound place in Somali society through its enduring influence on culture, language, and legal traditions. Scholars at Thursday’s event noted that strengthening Qur’anic learning remains vital as Somalia’s workforce modernizes and corporate culture continues to evolve.

