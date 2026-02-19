Somalia, Saudi Arabia Sign Maritime Pact to Boost Port Modernization

Riyadh (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Ports and Marine Transport of the Federal Government of Somalia, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, on Thursday signed a maritime cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, during an official visit to Riyadh. The deal underscores a growing push by both nations to strengthen maritime connectivity and expand their roles in regional trade.

Independent regional logistics analysts say the agreement reflects a broader trend in the Horn of Africa, where governments are seeking long-term partnerships to modernize port infrastructure amid rising global shipping demands.





Somalia, positioned along the Gulf of Aden Gulf of Aden, has been working to re-establish itself as a reliable maritime gateway after years of underinvestment and security challenges. Experts note that collaboration with established transport economies offers an opportunity to accelerate technical upgrades and enhance commercial competitiveness.





Maritime trade researchers also point out that Saudi Arabia has increased its engagement with strategic coastal states as part of efforts to secure smoother shipping flows across the Red Sea Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest trade routes. By coordinating on standards, training, and infrastructure planning, both countries are positioned to benefit from a more resilient and interconnected regional maritime system. Observers say such partnerships can reduce bottlenecks, encourage foreign investment, and create a more predictable environment for international shipping companies operating in the region.





If successfully implemented, the agreement is expected to improve the efficiency of Somalia’s ports, expand cargo-handling capacity, and create new opportunities for logistics operators and coastal communities. Economists argue that enhanced maritime performance could play a meaningful role in supporting Somalia’s broader economic stabilization and long-term development goals.