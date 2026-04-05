Somalia to Launch Historic Offshore Oil Exploration Project

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Türkiye's ultra-deepwater drilling vessel, Çağrı Bey, arrived in Somali waters off Mogadishu on Sunday, April 5, to begin the country's first offshore oil drilling campaign at the Curad-1 well. The project marks a key milestone in bilateral energy cooperation following agreements signed between Türkiye and Somalia in 2024.

The arrival of Çağrı Bey signals Somalia’s entry into offshore hydrocarbon exploration. Officials describe the campaign as critical for unlocking the country’s underexplored energy sector, potentially generating significant revenue, creating employment, and enhancing public service funding. "This marks the first step towards responsible offshore energy development in Somalia,” said Ali Mohamed Omar, State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, in a post on his X account.





Witnesses at Mogadishu port observed the large-scale operation, noting the deployment of logistical support vessels and specialized equipment for deepwater drilling. Local residents expressed cautious optimism, with one community leader stating, "If managed properly, this project could provide jobs and new economic opportunities for our youth.” Environmental monitoring teams were also seen preparing on-site protocols in line with international offshore drilling standards.





The Curad-1 well, named from the Somali word Curad (Orad), meaning "firstborn of the family,” is symbolic of Somalia’s first venture into offshore energy exploration. Analysts note that the project will test the Somali government’s institutional capacity to regulate resource extraction, attract international investors, and enforce environmental safeguards. "The success of this campaign could signal Somalia’s readiness for responsible energy investment in a challenging regional context,” said Zahra Eidle, an energy analyst based in Nairobi.





Historically, Somalia’s oil and gas potential remained largely untapped due to decades of instability and limited infrastructure. The 2024 agreements with Türkiye included technology transfer, training for Somali engineers, and joint oversight mechanisms, aiming to ensure sustainable development. The collaboration was publicly highlighted by Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia during a previous announcement in Istanbul regarding a discovered hydrocarbon deposit.





Regional energy experts highlight the geopolitical dimension of the project. Somalia’s entry into offshore drilling could influence Horn of Africa energy dynamics and attract further investment from international partners. Observers emphasize the need for stringent governance and community engagement to balance economic growth with environmental protection.





Ali Mohamed Omar added that the drilling initiative carries both economic and geopolitical significance, potentially strengthening Somalia’s prospects for resource-led growth while reinforcing Türkiye’s role as a trusted partner in long-term national development. Field operations are expected to commence immediately, with preliminary drilling results anticipated later this year.