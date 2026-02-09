Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Jordan's King Warns as U.S.–Iran Conflict Risk Intensifies Iran Signals Openness to U.S. Deal as Military Chiefs Caution Trump UN Chief Appoints Finland's Pekka Haavisto as New Envoy to Sudan UN Team Reaches DRC's Uvira as M23 Spokesman Killed in Strike Ramaphosa Secures Return of South African Recruits in Ukraine War Uganda Judge Orders Full Disclosure in Besigye Treason Trial Malawi Reopens Investigation Into Chilima Crash Mystery U.S. Flags 19 Nigerians for Deportation After Convictions Somalia Reaffirms Constitutional Path Amid Election Rift Turkiye, Israel reveal sharply different alliance strategies Iraq insists government formation is internal as U.S. pressure grows Seven Bodies Found on Libya Beach in Suspected Migrant Tragedy

IOM: 53 Migrants Dead or Missing After Boat Sinks off Libya

by: Aden Abdi | Tuesday, 10 February 2026 00:45 EAT
World News
0 Comments
919
Tripoli (Diplomat.so) - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Monday that at least 53 people are dead or missing after a migrant boat capsized in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Zuwara, with only two survivors rescued by Libyan authorities.
The incident adds to what humanitarian agencies describe as a worsening pattern of deadly journeys along one of the world’s most perilous migration routes.

According to an on-the-record statement from the Geneva-based agency, the vessel departed the coastal city of Zawiya late on 5 February and overturned roughly six hours later after taking on water. The two survivors—both Nigerian women—told IOM staff they lost immediate family members in the disaster, including one woman’s husband and the other’s two infants. IOM medical teams provided emergency care upon their disembarkation.

The IOM Missing Migrants Project reports that trafficking networks continue to exploit migrants from across sub-Saharan Africa, charging high fees for passage aboard unsafe boats while subjecting them to "severe abuses.” The agency renewed its call for expanded lawful migration pathways and stronger international coordination to dismantle smuggling routes.

The Mediterranean remains the world’s deadliest migration corridor. IOM fears that hundreds may have died already this year amid harsh winter conditions. Between 2014 and late 2025, more than 33,000 people died or went missing along Mediterranean routes. Last year alone, the agency recorded 1,873 fatalities or disappearances, including 1,342 on the central route between North Africa and southern Europe.

Related Items

U.S. Flags 19 Nigerians for Deportation After Convictions
Rescue teams from the Libyan Red Crescent recover remains from the Mediterranean Sea (file photo).
Seven Bodies Found on Libya Beach in Suspected Migrant Tragedy
El Mencho
Mexico Plunged Into Unrest After Security Forces Kill El Mencho
EU halts vote on US trade pact after Trump orders 15% tariffs
People pray beside the bodies of victims of an attack by gunmen before their burial in the Woro community in Nigeria's Kwara State on February 4, 2026 [Oluseyi Dasilva/Reuters]
AU Condemns Deadly Terror Attacks in Nigeria's Zamfara

Leave a comment