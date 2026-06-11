Türkiye–Somalia Trade Boosted by New Direct Sea Route

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Akkon Lines launched a new direct maritime service between Somalia and Türkiye on Thursday with the arrival of the vessel Konrad at Mogadishu Port, marking a significant development in trade connectivity between the two countries and expanding Somalia's access to regional and global markets.

The launch was marked by an official ceremony attended by Somalia’s Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, representatives of the Somali Chamber of Commerce, officials from the Turkish Embassy’s Commercial Attaché Office, and executives from Akkon Lines and Ocean Network Shipping.





Port officials, business representatives, and logistics stakeholders gathered along the quayside as the *Konrad* docked at Mogadishu Port. Activity around the terminal reflected the significance attached to the new service, with officials meeting shipping representatives and discussing operational plans aimed at increasing cargo movement between Somalia and Türkiye.





Speaking about the development, Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur said the arrival of the inaugural vessel represented "a new chapter in maritime connectivity between Somalia and Türkiye” and a major step toward linking Somalia more efficiently to regional and international markets.





"By significantly reducing container transit times, this new service will accelerate trade, strengthen supply chains, and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries,” the minister said in a public statement.





Representatives from the Somali business community welcomed the route, noting that direct shipping services can help lower transportation costs and improve delivery predictability for importers and exporters. A senior trade representative attending the event told Diplomat News Network that shorter transit times are expected to enhance competitiveness for Somali businesses that rely on imported goods and international supply chains.





Akkon Lines said the service will connect Somalia directly to Türkiye and provide access to its wider global shipping network, creating additional pathways for Somali products to reach international markets. Shipping and logistics specialists attending the ceremony described the route as an important operational link capable of improving cargo efficiency and reducing reliance on indirect transshipment routes.





The launch comes amid growing economic cooperation between Somalia and Türkiye, which have expanded collaboration across infrastructure, trade, education, and security sectors in recent years. Maritime connectivity has increasingly been viewed as a strategic component of efforts to strengthen commercial relations and support Somalia’s economic development agenda.





Industry analysts note that efficient port services and reliable shipping connections remain critical for reducing trade barriers in the Horn of Africa. Improved maritime access can support business growth, attract investment, and strengthen supply chains serving both domestic and regional markets.





The commencement of Akkon Lines’ direct service is expected to provide Somali traders with faster access to international markets and reinforce Mogadishu Port’s role as a key gateway for commerce in the region. Somali authorities said they will continue supporting initiatives designed to enhance connectivity, facilitate trade, and deepen economic partnerships with international partners, including Türkiye.