Somali Traders in Mogadishu Seek ECTN Fee Review

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Somali Traders of Benadir Region representing importers operating through Mogadishu Port on Thursday, June 11, called on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to review Electronic Container Tracking Number (ECTN) fees applied to imported cargo, citing increased costs affecting the flow and pricing of goods entering the capital.

The traders stated that the ECTN charges, estimated between $100 and $350 per container, have been introduced alongside existing customs and port service fees, adding additional financial pressure on import-dependent businesses. They said the matter had been formally communicated to national leadership and requested a structured review of the fee framework to ensure predictable import costs.





The statement was delivered with participation from representatives of key commercial centers in Mogadishu, including Bakaro Market in the south of the city and Ba'aad Market in the northern, both of which serve as major distribution hubs for imported goods. At Mogadishu Port, containers were seen queued along clearance points on Thursday morning, while cargo trucks waited to transport goods to warehouses and retail outlets across the city.





A spokesperson for Somali Traders of Benadir Region said the additional charges are affecting operational costs across supply chains. "The increase in per-container charges is directly reflected in retail prices, especially for essential goods such as food items and construction materials,” the spokesperson said during the briefing.





A customs administration official, speaking on condition of attribution, said the ECTN system is part of ongoing efforts to modernize port operations and strengthen cargo monitoring. "The system is designed to improve tracking, documentation accuracy, and transparency in container handling,” the official said, adding that discussions with traders and logistics operators are continuing to address implementation concerns.





Diplomat News Network reporting from Mogadishu observed steady activity at the port access routes, with long lines of freight trucks and ongoing customs inspections contributing to slower clearance times for some shipments. A trader operating in Bakaaro Market said, "Any additional cost at the port stage eventually reaches consumers. It becomes visible in everyday market prices.”





Another importer based in Ba'aad market stated, "We need clear and stable fee structures so that businesses can plan imports without unexpected cost changes affecting supply schedules.”





The ECTN system is used in international shipping operations to improve container tracking and streamline customs verification processes. In Somalia, port modernization initiatives have expanded digital systems aimed at improving efficiency and strengthening revenue collection mechanisms at major entry points.





Economic observers note that in import-reliant markets, changes in port-related fees often influence retail price levels, particularly for essential commodities distributed through wholesale markets in the capital. Even moderate adjustments in clearance costs can affect supply chain continuity and pricing stability.





The appeal from Somali Traders of Benadir Region highlights ongoing coordination between public institutions and private sector actors regarding port cost structures, with emphasis on establishing clearer regulatory frameworks that support both trade facilitation and revenue management objectives.