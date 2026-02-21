OIC, Egypt Warn U.S. Ambassador Over Pro-Israel Territorial Claims

Jeddah (Diplomat.so) - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Government of Egypt issued strong condemnations on Saturday after Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, made public remarks suggesting Israel has legitimate rights to additional Arab territories—comments officials described as destabilizing and contrary to international law.

In its statement, the OIC said the ambassador’s comments amounted to "dangerous and irresponsible” rhetoric that effectively encourages Israel—identified in the statement as "the occupying power”—to pursue further expansion beyond internationally recognized boundaries. The organization said Huckabee’s argument relied on "false historical and ideological claims” that undermine state sovereignty, diplomatic norms, international law, and United Nations resolutions.





The OIC warned that such language risks "fueling extremism” and could embolden Israel to continue "illegal policies of displacement, settlement expansion, and annexation” in the occupied Palestinian territory. It reaffirmed its "absolute and unwavering” support for Palestinian rights, including the establishment of an independent, sovereign state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.





Separately, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Huckabee’s comments as a "flagrant departure” from the principles of the UN Charter and foundational norms of international relations. Cairo said it was "astonished” that the statements contradicted the framework introduced by Donald Trump in his 20-point proposal aimed at ending the war in Gaza, as well as discussions held during the Washington Peace Council Conference on 19 February 2026.





Egypt emphasized that Israel holds no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory or any other Arab land, stressing its categorical rejection of efforts to annex the West Bank or separate it from Gaza. It also reiterated opposition to expanding Israeli settlement activity, warning that such measures threaten regional security at a volatile moment.





In an interview released Friday, Mike Huckabee suggested it would be "fine” if Israel controlled territory spanning the entire Middle East, arguing that biblical scripture grants the Jewish state such a right. Speaking with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, Huckabee referenced a passage describing land stretching "from the river of Egypt to the great river, the Euphrates” as belonging to Israel. Carlson, noting that the area encompasses "basically the entire Middle East,” pressed the ambassador on whether he was invoking Genesis as a territorial "deed.”





After a brief pause, Huckabee replied, "It would be fine if they took it all,” prompting Carlson to challenge the claim. Huckabee then argued that Israel has no desire to seize additional territory, insisting that the country seeks only to hold "the land that they now occupy” as a secure refuge. He later characterized his remark as a "hyperbolic statement,” stressing that Israel is not attempting to take over neighboring states such as Jordan, Syria, or Iraq, but aims to protect its population.





The United States Department of State and the White House have not yet commented on Huckabee’s remarks.





Following the interview, Carlson alleged that Israeli authorities briefly detained members of his team and confiscated his passport, claims reported by the Daily Mail. Huckabee disputed the account on X, writing that passport checks and security questions apply to "EVERYONE” entering or leaving Israel. The Israel Airports Authority denied detaining Carlson, while former prime minister Naftali Bennett dismissed the broadcaster’s claims and accused him of spreading falsehoods.





A longtime supporter of Israel, Huckabee assumed his ambassadorship in April 2025 after Senate confirmation. His tenure began months after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and the subsequent Israeli assault on Gaza, where health authorities reported more than 75,000 Palestinian deaths as of February 16. The ambassador, a vocal opponent of Palestinian statehood, said in a recent Fox Business interview that Israel should not contribute "a single penny” to Gaza’s reconstruction, arguing instead that the country "is owed reparations.”





Israel later joined President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, part of the administration’s 20-point initiative for Gaza’s rehabilitation.