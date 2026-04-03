Madagascar Security Hunts Suspect in Assassination Plot

Antananarivo (Diplomat.so) – The Malagasy public prosecutor's office announced Thursday that 13 individuals, including a senior military officer, are facing charges for allegedly plotting to assassinate Madagascar's interim leader, Col. Michael Randrianirina, following his seizure of power in October 2025.

Public Prosecutor Narindra Navalona Rakotoniaina confirmed that 11 suspects have been taken into custody while arrest warrants remain outstanding for others involved in the purported operation targeting the 52-year-old army colonel. "It should be noted that senior officers are among those implicated, including a general who has publicly expressed intent to participate in a coup d’état,” Rakotoniaina said during a televised briefing. She identified Colonel Patrick Rakotomamonjy as a key organizer, noting his prior role as director in the presidency before his dismissal in January.





Investigators have reportedly recovered WhatsApp messages linking the suspects, as well as weapons and substantial sums of money from their residences. Rakotoniaina stated that some detainees admitted that approximately 20 billion ariary ($4.8 million) in their accounts was intended to finance the assassination plot. "We have evidence of coordination and funding that points to a premeditated plan,” she said.





Eyewitnesses in Antananarivo described heightened security in government districts following the announcement, with patrols around key administrative buildings and checkpoints at major intersections.





The alleged plot emerges amid ongoing political turbulence after massive youth-led protests forced former President Andry Rajoelina to flee in October. Randrianirina, whose military unit supported the demonstrators, has pledged elections by late 2027 but has faced criticism for his initial cabinet appointments, which included members of the political elite while excluding representatives from the Gen Z activist movement that helped orchestrate Rajoelina’s removal.





Analysts note that the involvement of senior military figures in the alleged plot underscores persistent factional divisions within Madagascar’s armed forces.





The interim government has also received support from Russia, including the supply of arms to the presidential guard and deployment of Russian personnel to secure key installations, a move intended to bolster Randrianirina’s administration amid continued threats.





Security forces and investigative sources in Madagascar confirmed that Colonel Patrick Rakotomamonjy remains at large. Authorities are actively working to locate and apprehend him, and officials warned that additional arrests and charges could follow as the investigation uncovers further evidence.