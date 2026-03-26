Iran Says It Is Monitoring U.S. Military Movements

Tehran (Diplomat.so) – Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday, that the country is closely monitoring all United States military movements in the region, particularly troop deployments, amid heightened regional tensions.

Ghalibaf, speaking during remarks reported by IRNA, stated that Iranian authorities are tracking developments "with full vigilance,” emphasizing that security and defense institutions are assessing ongoing activity involving U.S. forces across nearby theaters. His comments come at a time of elevated military alertness following recent escalations in the region.





Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that, based on certain intelligence reports, Iran’s adversaries are allegedly planning to occupy one of Iran’s islands with the support of a regional country. He added that Iranian forces are closely monitoring all movements of potential adversaries and warned that any such action would be met with a response targeting the vital infrastructure of that regional country in sustained and uncompromising strikes.





A separate military source, cited by Tasnim News Agency, said Iranian defense structures are maintaining continuous surveillance of what it described as "enemy preparations,” adding that Iran is prepared to respond to any potential action involving its territory or maritime zones.





The source warned that any hostile move targeting Iranian islands or naval interests in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman could prompt broader regional consequences. "We will open other fronts as a surprise so that any action against us will increase the adversary’s costs rather than achieve its objectives,” the source said.





The official further referenced the Bab al-Mandab Strait as a strategically significant maritime corridor, suggesting Iran retains both the capability and intent to influence developments there if provoked. The remarks highlighted the potential for escalation beyond the immediate area of confrontation, underscoring the interconnected nature of regional waterways and security dynamics.





Eyewitness-level observations from regional maritime observers indicate increased naval patrol visibility in parts of the Persian Gulf, with vessels maintaining longer operational presence than usual. A shipping analyst based in the Gulf region, speaking on condition of attribution, said commercial operators have been adjusting routing schedules as a precautionary measure amid uncertainty.





Background context surrounding these remarks includes sustained strikes and tensions following the February 28, coordinated airstrikes conducted by the United States and Israel targeting multiple sites in Iran. The operation, associated with U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli leadership, reportedly struck military and nuclear-linked facilities and resulted in significant geopolitical repercussions across the region. Iran responded with immediate countermeasures, further intensifying the security environment.





Diplomatic observers note that such statements from senior Iranian officials often serve both deterrence signaling and domestic messaging functions, reinforcing readiness while signaling strategic awareness of adversary movements.





The developments carry implications for regional maritime security, global energy routes, and ongoing diplomatic calculations among regional and international actors. Any escalation affecting key chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz or Bab al-Mandab could have broader economic and geopolitical consequences, particularly for global shipping and energy markets.



