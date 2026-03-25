US Draft Plan Sets 15 Conditions for Iran Talks

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – Diplomat News Network reports that United States-backed diplomatic efforts involving intermediaries and regional actors advanced on Wednesday, March 25, as a proposed 15-condition framework for ending hostilities with Iran circulated among involved parties.

Indirect Communication Through Regional Intermediaries





Officials familiar with the matter describe the current phase of engagement as indirect, with regional governments acting as channels between Washington and Tehran. Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, and several Gulf states have reportedly relayed messages without hosting confirmed direct negotiations.





A European official, speaking on condition of attribution, said intermediary states are "facilitating communication rather than formal negotiations.” A Pakistani official noted that exploratory discussions could be hosted in Islamabad if conditions permit, though no official schedule has been confirmed.





US President Donald Trump stated earlier in the week that serious discussions had taken place, while Iranian officials have denied any direct bilateral talks, emphasizing that only preliminary exchanges have occurred through third parties.





Structure of the Proposed Framework





Sources indicate that the draft proposal was developed with input from Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff. The framework reportedly combines an initial ceasefire with phased conditions intended to address nuclear activity, regional security, and military constraints.





Iranian officials including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Abbas Araghchi are expected to be involved if formal talks are arranged.





Reported 15 Conditions and Their Scope





According to sources briefed on the draft, the proposal includes the following measures:





1. A one-month ceasefire to allow negotiations to proceed.

2. Suspension and dismantling of accumulated nuclear capabilities.

3. A binding commitment by Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons.

4. A halt to uranium enrichment on Iranian territory.

5. Transfer of enriched materials to international supervision under agreed timelines.

6. Deactivation of nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.

7. Full access for international inspectors to nuclear sites and data.

8. Disengagement from reliance on regional proxy groups.

9. Termination of financial and military support to allied armed groups.

10. Guarantee that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping.

11. Postponement of final decisions on ballistic missile limits, with future constraints considered.

12. Restriction of Iran’s military activity to defensive purposes.

13. Removal of all economic and financial sanctions.

14. Support for civilian nuclear energy development in Bushehr.

15. Elimination of automatic snapback sanctions mechanisms tied to compliance triggers.





Iranian Red Lines and Negotiation Positions





Analysts and sources familiar with Iranian policy assessments say the conditions are viewed as highly demanding. A regional political analyst described the framework as "stringent to the extent that full acceptance appears unlikely,” noting that partial compliance may be the only realistic scenario under current conditions.





Iranian negotiating expectations reportedly extend beyond a ceasefire. Sources indicate Tehran may seek security guarantees against future military action, compensation for wartime damages, and formal assurances regarding the stability of strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.





Iran is also expected to reject restrictions on its ballistic missile program, which officials have consistently treated as a core defensive capability. A Tehran-based observer said the missile program is considered "non-negotiable in its current form,” reflecting long-standing defense doctrine.





Public Sentiment and On-the-Ground Observations





In Tehran, daily activity continues under a climate of caution. Market areas show moderate foot traffic, while some traders report hesitation in planning due to uncertainty surrounding geopolitical developments.





"We are watching closely, but nothing is predictable at this stage,” said a university lecturer. A local shop owner added that fluctuations in regional stability have affected purchasing patterns and inventory decisions.





Strategic Implications and Outlook





The Strait of Hormuz remains a central strategic factor in discussions, given its importance to global energy flows. Any agreement addressing maritime access would carry implications for international trade and regional security balances.





Diplomatic observers note that while the framework provides a structured starting point, substantial differences remain between the parties’ core demands. The reliance on intermediaries, combined with internal political constraints within Iran and security concerns among regional stakeholders, continues to limit the likelihood of rapid progress.





The evolving nature of the proposal suggests that further adjustments and phased discussions would be required before any comprehensive agreement could be reached, leaving the process at an early and uncertain stage.



