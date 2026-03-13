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US Confirms 6 Crew Dead in KC-135 Crash in Western Iraq

by: Amin Guled | Friday, 13 March 2026 22:01 EAT
The Insider
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A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet over the middle east during Operation Epic Fury.
A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet over the middle east during Operation Epic Fury.
Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed Friday that all six crew members aboard a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker were killed after the aerial refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, March 12, during a military mission linked to ongoing regional tensions involving Iran.
According to CENTCOM, the aircraft was operating over western Iraq as part of Operation Epic Fury, a U.S. military campaign associated with heightened regional operations following escalating confrontation between the United States and Iran. The aircraft disappeared during flight operations before wreckage was later located in a remote desert area.

Earlier military updates indicated that four of the six crew members had initially been confirmed dead while search teams continued recovery efforts for the remaining two personnel. Subsequent assessments later confirmed that all six service members aboard the aircraft died in the crash.

The aircraft involved was a KC-135 Stratotanker, a long-serving aerial refueling platform used by the U.S. Air Force to extend the operational range of fighter jets, bombers, and surveillance aircraft. Aerial refueling missions require aircraft to fly in close formation at high altitude, a complex maneuver that demands precise coordination between flight crews.

Residents in sparsely populated desert communities in western Iraq reported seeing coalition aircraft flying overhead shortly before reports of the crash circulated locally. "We heard the aircraft passing like they usually do, but then there was a heavy rumbling sound far away,” said Sakhr Handala, a truck driver who frequently travels along desert supply routes near the Syrian border. "Later people began saying a military plane had gone down.”

Military officials said the incident involved another aircraft participating in the mission, which was able to land safely after declaring an emergency. The crash occurred in airspace frequently used by coalition forces conducting military operations across Iraq and the wider region.

Iran-aligned armed groups operating in Iraq have claimed responsibility for downing the aircraft, though U.S. officials have not confirmed those claims. American military authorities say investigators will examine flight coordination procedures, aircraft systems, and operational conditions surrounding the mission.

The incident comes amid heightened military activity across the Middle East as U.S. forces continue sustained air operations tied to the broader regional confrontation involving Iran. Officials said additional details will be released as the investigation progresses.

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